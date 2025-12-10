We’re Hiring—Director of Development

The Living Church is hiring a full-time Director of Development who will direct and oversee all Development and Advancement efforts of the Living Church Foundation. If you are interested, we ask you to carefully read the job description below and send a resume and cover letter to Matthew Olver, Executive Director and Publisher, at: matthew.olver[at]livingchurch.org.

In addition to overseeing Development and Advancement efforts, the Director of Advancement will also oversee the marketing of The Living Church magazine, The Episcopal Musician’s Handbook, and Living Church Books. This person will report directly to the Executive Director and Publisher. The Living Church Foundation is a ministry of unity that champions the catholic and evangelical faith by supporting and resourcing the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion through our publications, programs, and products.

Essential Functions:

Develops, oversees, and directs all the Development and Advancement efforts of the Living Church Foundation, in conjunction with the Executive Director and Publisher (ED&P), which includes the following: Develop and manage TLC’s development rules of engagement and standard operating procedures to ensure consistency, deficiency and transparency. Coordinate the building and maintenance of relationships with donors. Collaborate with the ED&P to write and produce fundraising publications, proposals, and gift requests, including all follow-up correspondence.

Oversees TLC’s Partner Program and publishes annual Spotlights, in conjunction with the ED&P.

Oversees the marketing of The Living Church magazine, The Episcopal Musician’s Handbook, and Living Church Books.

Participates in Executive Team meetings.

Opportunity to present at the annual meeting of the Living Church Foundation and also with the Board of Directors.

Major Goals (in first two years)

Grow the income of the Partner Program by 10% to $300,000

Grow the income from small gifts by 15%

Develop and plan to secure at least $150,000 annually in large gifts

Explore funding from foundations and other sources, such as: National funders (e.g., MacArthur, Knight, Ford Foundations) that have committed hundreds of millions to support local and digital news organizations. Local and individual donors, plus pooled funding models, who have driven rapid growth in grants for community-centered media projects (e.g., Indiana, Houston, Baltimore). Major faith-based funders like Lilly Endowment and Trinity Church, which regularly award grants to Episcopal and Christian nonprofits, including media and outreach. Faith-aligned donor-advised funds (e.g., The Signatry, WaterStone, National Christian Foundation) that are channeling billions from philanthropists to Christian causes.

Total goal of $800,000 in annual funds raised

Develop and plan for an Endowment Campaign to culminate in 2028 with a goal of raising $7.5 million

Minimum Qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Candidates will have direct experience in managing a capital campaign, annual fund, or major fund drive at a college, university, school, church, cultural institution, or healthcare system.

Experience in managing communications, special events, processing and accounting, and stewardship programs.

Experience working in small, resource-constrained organizations.

Demonstrated skills in written and oral communication.

Demonstrated skills in marketing and development.

Physical Requirements:

Able to work at a computer for extended periods of time.

Able to move freely in and out of different activities.

Able to speak in a public forum.

Able to travel (occasionally).

Core Competencies:

Mission Ownership: Understands and supports The Living Church ‘s mission, values, and beliefs; demonstrates and models these consistently to others.

Understands and supports ‘s mission, values, and beliefs; demonstrates and models these consistently to others. Attention to Detail: Attends to small components while maintaining the larger vision; follows up on discrepancies and resolves outstanding questions.

Attends to small components while maintaining the larger vision; follows up on discrepancies and resolves outstanding questions. Influencing Others: Encourages cooperation and participation; communicates respect and generates enthusiasm; creates an inviting, collaborative environment for others.

Encourages cooperation and participation; communicates respect and generates enthusiasm; creates an inviting, collaborative environment for others. Technical Expertise: Acquires and demonstrates required technical skills; identifies skill gaps and pursues development; continually works toward mastery.

Acquires and demonstrates required technical skills; identifies skill gaps and pursues development; continually works toward mastery. Written Communication: Writes clearly and succinctly with correct grammar; delivers messages in a tone appropriate to the context.

Writes clearly and succinctly with correct grammar; delivers messages in a tone appropriate to the context. Process Management: Designs efficient workflows and organizes people effectively; measures appropriately; identifies synergies and simplifies complex processes.

Designs efficient workflows and organizes people effectively; measures appropriately; identifies synergies and simplifies complex processes. Creativity and Innovation: Generates fresh ideas and approaches; takes calculated risks; learns from mistakes; exercises sound judgment about viable solutions.

We encourage you to apply even if you don’t check every box. We’re looking for someone who writes compellingly, builds authentic relationships with donors, and thrives in a small, mission-driven environment. If you’re deeply connected to the Episcopal Church and excited about this work—but your background looks a little different than what’s listed above—we’d still love to hear from you.