9/15 Issue Online

The September 15 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In News, we follow celebrations of the Philadelphia 11, who defied the church to claim the priestly ministry for women 50 years ago. Kirk Petersen profiles a small-town Upstate New York parish that raised over $2 million to renovate a ministry center, rejecting a massive grant from the state that would have forced it to separate its feeding ministry and spiritual life.

Jeffrey MacDonald tracks a massive shift in clergy deployment — 64 percent of Episcopal congregations don’t have a full-time priest — and explores how churches are changing in response. As football season starts, Weston Curnow profiles a college kicker who aims to glorify God on the gridiron.

Editor Mark Michael takes us back to 1919 in his column, looking at how the Episcopal Church’s current financial and administrative structure emerged from a practical crisis and a spiritual renewal.

TLC could not exist without the parishes, dioceses, and organizations that support us financially. Every year, we invite our Partners to share a few words with other readers about their adventures in sharing the gospel and building up the faithful. Their stories inspire and encourage all of us.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

PARTNER SPOTLIGHTS 2024

FEATURES

Navigating a Massive Shift to Part-Time Clergy

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Episcopalian Duggar Sets Up Game-Winning Kicks

By Weston Curnow

DE TERRA VERITAS

Learning from Our 1919 Pentecostal Moment, Part One

By Mark Michael

BOOKS

Transforming Friendship

Review by Russell J. Levenson Jr.

