Updates

9/15 Issue Online

By TLC Staff

The September 15 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In News, we follow celebrations of the Philadelphia 11, who defied the church to claim the priestly ministry for women 50 years ago. Kirk Petersen profiles a small-town Upstate New York parish that raised over $2 million to renovate a ministry center, rejecting a massive grant from the state that would have forced it to separate its feeding ministry and spiritual life.

Jeffrey MacDonald tracks a massive shift in clergy deployment — 64 percent of Episcopal congregations don’t have a full-time priest — and explores how churches are changing in response. As football season starts, Weston Curnow profiles a college kicker who aims to glorify God on the gridiron.

Editor Mark Michael takes us back to 1919 in his column, looking at how the Episcopal Church’s current financial and administrative structure emerged from a practical crisis and a spiritual renewal.

TLC could not exist without the parishes, dioceses, and organizations that support us financially. Every year, we invite our Partners to share a few words with other readers about their adventures in sharing the gospel and building up the faithful. Their stories inspire and encourage all of us.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

PARTNER SPOTLIGHTS 2024

  • The Living Church’s annual spotlight of partner organizations

FEATURES

  • Navigating a Massive Shift to Part-Time Clergy
    By G. Jeffrey MacDonald
  • Episcopalian Duggar Sets Up Game-Winning Kicks
    By Weston Curnow

DE TERRA VERITAS

BOOKS

  • Transforming Friendship
    Review by Russell J. Levenson Jr.

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places

MOST READ

Most Recent

News | Anglican Communion

N.Z. Government to Cathedral: ‘You’re on Your Own’

After a brief period of new hope for rebuilding the cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand, the project has ground to a halt.
Church Life

‘Making St. Peter’s a Great Church’: Adamses Complete 43-Year Ministry

Fr. Jim Adams: “We took two sabbaticals in the 43 years, and one led to us starting choirs and the other led to us starting the school.”
Church Life

‘While Ludlow Tower Shall Stand’: St. Laurence, Ludlow, Shropshire

The gateway to the Western Marches, Ludlow was an important frontier town.
News | Anglican Communion

C of E Leaders Grieved by Payout to ‘Teflon Priest’

The Rev. Canon Andrew Hindley was subject to five police investigations for sexual impropriety and assessed as a major risk to young men, and only agreed to resign after receiving a six-figure payoff from the Church of England.

