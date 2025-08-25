Icon (Close Menu)

Updates

9/14 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The September 14 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In News, Caleb Galaraga details complaints rising from across the Episcopal Church over delays and mistakes associated with Quantum Health, a “care navigation provider” who began working with Church Medical Trust this year. Robyn Douglass interviews the Anglican Church of Australia’s new primate, Mark Short, the first evangelical to lead the church in over 40 years. Ben Crosby analyzes a failed disciplinary process in the Anglican Church of Canada, which he says reveals the operational challenges that come with sustained decline.

Tyler Hummell tracks the enduring importance of the Scopes Trial, whose debates about the place of religion in public education still resonate in the region where it unfolded 100 years ago. Clint Wilson offers tips on searching for an organist and Andrew Buchanan asks if our churches really need mission statements.

TLC could not exist without the parishes, dioceses, and organizations that support us financially. Every year, we invite our Partners to share a few words with other readers about their adventures in sharing the gospel and building up the faithful. Their stories inspire and encourage all of us.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Partner Spotlights 2025

  • The Living Church’s annual spotlight of partner organizations

Features

Covenant

Books & Culture

  • Ben Shahn, On Nonconformity | Review by Dennis Raverty
  • Kingdoms of This World | Review by Peter Pham

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places
  • Obituaries

TLC Editors

