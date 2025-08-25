9/14 Issue Online

The September 14 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In News, Caleb Galaraga details complaints rising from across the Episcopal Church over delays and mistakes associated with Quantum Health, a “care navigation provider” who began working with Church Medical Trust this year. Robyn Douglass interviews the Anglican Church of Australia’s new primate, Mark Short, the first evangelical to lead the church in over 40 years. Ben Crosby analyzes a failed disciplinary process in the Anglican Church of Canada, which he says reveals the operational challenges that come with sustained decline.

Tyler Hummell tracks the enduring importance of the Scopes Trial, whose debates about the place of religion in public education still resonate in the region where it unfolded 100 years ago. Clint Wilson offers tips on searching for an organist and Andrew Buchanan asks if our churches really need mission statements.

News

Partner Spotlights 2025

The Living Church’s annual spotlight of partner organizations

Features

Do We Need a Mission Statement? | By Andrew Buchanan

Scopes Trial Still Haunts American Culture | By Tyler Hummell

Covenant

On Calling an Organist | By Clint Wilson

Books & Culture

Ben Shahn, On Nonconformity | Review by Dennis Raverty

Kingdoms of This World | Review by Peter Pham

Other Departments