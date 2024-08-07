Icon (Close Menu)

Updates

8/18 Issue Online

By TLC Staff

The August 18 Liturgical Arts issue of The Living Church is now available online to registered subscribers.

In the cover story of our annual Liturgical Arts issue, Simon Cotton profiles St. Laurence’s, Ludlow, a mostly 15th-century Shropshire church with an amazing collection of late medieval stained glass and a commanding Gothic tower.

In the news section, Mark Michael surveys responses from across the Episcopal Church to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, and outlines plans for standalone services of same-sex blessings approved by the Church of England’s General Synod. Kirk Petersen profiles the Rev. Dr. Calvin Lane, the new editor of Covenant.

Architect Duo Dickinson reflects on the challenges and delights of capturing humanity’s longing for God in buildings, and Elizabeth Orens invites us to stand in awe of the beauty of God’s creation as we take up the challenges of climate change. Dennis Raverty reviews a Boston exhibition of Salvador Dalí’s occasionally confusing religious art.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

FEATURES

CORNERSTONES

  • ‘While Ludlow Tower Shall Stand’ | By Simon Cotton

CULTURES

  • Dali: Disruption and Devotion | Review by Dennis Raverty

VERBUM CRUCIS VIRTUS DEI

  • The Prayer Book’s Two Teachings | By Matthew Olver

BOOKS

  • Late Georgian Churches | Review by Ben Lima
  • Autism and Worship | Review by Jonathan Mitchican
  • How to Use the Book of Common Prayer | Review by Derek Olsen
  • Passions of the Soul | Review by Julia Gatta

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places

MOST READ

News | Episcopal Church

Community of St. John Baptist Marks 150 Years in U.S.

The sesquicentennial culminated in a Commemoration Day on June 15 with retired Presiding Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori as celebrant and preacher.
Transitions

People & Places, August 7

Appointments, retirements, and a church merger
Church Life

Christ Church Riverdale Builds on a 160-Year History

“There’s no magic bullet for growth,” said the Rev. Emily Anderson Lukanich, rector. “We experienced the growth from 2017, but with a change in leadership.”
Book Reviews

A Minister’s Widow Turns Toward Jesus

Karen Stiller focuses on several words — fruit, body, money, hospitality, humility, beauty, church, remembering, and sorrow — to explain how holiness might become real in our lives.

