8/18 Issue Online

The August 18 Liturgical Arts issue of The Living Church is now available online to registered subscribers.

In the cover story of our annual Liturgical Arts issue, Simon Cotton profiles St. Laurence’s, Ludlow, a mostly 15th-century Shropshire church with an amazing collection of late medieval stained glass and a commanding Gothic tower.

In the news section, Mark Michael surveys responses from across the Episcopal Church to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, and outlines plans for standalone services of same-sex blessings approved by the Church of England’s General Synod. Kirk Petersen profiles the Rev. Dr. Calvin Lane, the new editor of Covenant.

Architect Duo Dickinson reflects on the challenges and delights of capturing humanity’s longing for God in buildings, and Elizabeth Orens invites us to stand in awe of the beauty of God’s creation as we take up the challenges of climate change. Dennis Raverty reviews a Boston exhibition of Salvador Dalí’s occasionally confusing religious art.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Bishops Decry Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump | By Mark Michael

FEATURES

God, Beauty, and Architecture | By Duo Dickinson

Into the Light of Things: Caring for God’s Creation | By Elizabeth Orens

Saint Mark’s Celebrates 175 Years on Locust Street | By Richard Mammana

CORNERSTONES

‘While Ludlow Tower Shall Stand’ | By Simon Cotton

CULTURES

Dali: Disruption and Devotion | Review by Dennis Raverty

VERBUM CRUCIS VIRTUS DEI

The Prayer Book’s Two Teachings | By Matthew Olver

BOOKS

Late Georgian Churches | Review by Ben Lima

Autism and Worship | Review by Jonathan Mitchican

How to Use the Book of Common Prayer | Review by Derek Olsen

Passions of the Soul | Review by Julia Gatta

OTHER DEPARTMENTS