8/17 Issue Online

The August 17 Liturgical Arts issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story shares the testimony of the Rev. Carolyne Adhola, who describes how her faith in Christ and the support of local Anglicans helped her to resist demeaning cultural practices after she was widowed at 24. She founded Daughters of Zion, a ministry which helps Kenyan widows through similar struggles, and an article by our East African correspondent Jesse Masai profiles its work.

In our news section, Mark Michael reports on a Virginia priest’s successful appeal of his disciplinary conviction for refusing to celebrate the Eucharist as a form of protest against racial injustice. Gavin Drake follows accounts of attacks on a Palestinian Christian village and K.C. Nwajei shares stories of mass killings of Christians in central Nigeria.

This issue focuses on liturgical arts, and includes tips on best practices in Eucharistic celebration by our publisher, Matthew Olver, and a guide to cost-effective ways to enhance liturgical spaces by Steve Rice. It also includes interviews with a Christian dancer and an indie rock musician, and a profile of an Episcopal choirmaster from New Orleans who is setting the psalms to jazz.

All this plus more news, features, reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Opinion

Letters to the Editor

Features

The Strength of Christ Carried Me | By Carolyne Adhola

Daughters of Zion Help Widows Become Strong | By Jesse Masai

The Iconic Pulpit | By Thom Crowe

Covenant

Books & Culture

Dance and the Grace of Discipline | Interview by Amber Noel

I Felt Called | Review by Benjamin M. Guyer

In New Orleans, a Jazz Musician Sings Through the Psalms | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

Lieder | Review by Christopher Hoh

All Christians are Monks | Review by Greg Peters

Red Bishop | Review by John Y.H. Yieh

Art and the Experience of the Divine | Review by Pamela Lewis

The Big Relief | Review by Duo Dickinson

Other Departments