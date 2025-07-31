8/17 Issue Online
The August 17 Liturgical Arts issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
Our cover story shares the testimony of the Rev. Carolyne Adhola, who describes how her faith in Christ and the support of local Anglicans helped her to resist demeaning cultural practices after she was widowed at 24. She founded Daughters of Zion, a ministry which helps Kenyan widows through similar struggles, and an article by our East African correspondent Jesse Masai profiles its work.
In our news section, Mark Michael reports on a Virginia priest’s successful appeal of his disciplinary conviction for refusing to celebrate the Eucharist as a form of protest against racial injustice. Gavin Drake follows accounts of attacks on a Palestinian Christian village and K.C. Nwajei shares stories of mass killings of Christians in central Nigeria.
This issue focuses on liturgical arts, and includes tips on best practices in Eucharistic celebration by our publisher, Matthew Olver, and a guide to cost-effective ways to enhance liturgical spaces by Steve Rice. It also includes interviews with a Christian dancer and an indie rock musician, and a profile of an Episcopal choirmaster from New Orleans who is setting the psalms to jazz.
All this plus more news, features, reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.
News
- Anti-Racism Priest Prevails in Title IV Appeal | By Mark Michael
- Holy Land Leaders Decry Attacks on Christians | By Gavin Drake
- Nigerians Plead for an End to Rampant Murder | By K.C. Nwajei
- International News Briefs
Opinion
- Letters to the Editor
Features
- The Strength of Christ Carried Me | By Carolyne Adhola
- Daughters of Zion Help Widows Become Strong | By Jesse Masai
- The Iconic Pulpit | By Thom Crowe
Covenant
- Seven Theses for Healthy Eucharistic Practice | By Matthew Olver
- Proving the Concept of Beauty | By Steve Rice
Books & Culture
- Dance and the Grace of Discipline | Interview by Amber Noel
- I Felt Called | Review by Benjamin M. Guyer
- In New Orleans, a Jazz Musician Sings Through the Psalms | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga
- Lieder | Review by Christopher Hoh
- All Christians are Monks | Review by Greg Peters
- Red Bishop | Review by John Y.H. Yieh
- Art and the Experience of the Divine | Review by Pamela Lewis
- The Big Relief | Review by Duo Dickinson
Other Departments
- Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
- People & Places
- Obituaries