Updates

7/30 Issue Online

By TLC Staff


The July 30 General Convention News issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Kirk Petersen interviews Presiding Bishop-Elect Sean Rowe about his vision for the Episcopal Church in the coming years: a leaner structure, strategic choices about mission, a common-sense approach to a divided Anglican Communion — all in service of the gospel.

We review all the highlights of General Convention 81 in our news section, with stories written by TLC’s deep team about the big elections, decisions on Communion across Difference and the Book of Common Prayer, new programs, and the voices of youth participants. Our editors summarize the convention’s high points and look ahead with hope to Bishop Rowe’s leadership, and lots of photos by Asher Imtiaz make the big and small events of Convention come alive.

Mark Michael reports from the Global South Fellowship of Anglican’ First Assembly in Egypt, while Jeff Walton profiles the Anglican Church in North America’s new archbishop, Steve Wood. Sue Careless has the story on a fire that destroyed a beloved Toronto Church and its striking murals. Neva Rae Fox tracks new growth at a historic church in the Bronx.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

FEATURES

  • In Search of Growth: Christ Church, Riverdale, Bronx | By Neva Rae Fox
  • Sean Rowe: ‘I See Significant Changes’ | By Kirk Petersen
  • ‘Youth are the Church Now’ | By Weston Curnow
  • GC 81 in Photos | Photos by Asher Imtiaz

EDITORIAL

CULTURES

  • Masterpieces of Renaissance Judaica | Review by Pamela Lewis

BOOKS

  • A History of Contemporary Praise and Worship | Review by Charlie Clauss
  • Holiness Here | Review by Marcia Hotchkiss
  • The English Soul | Review by Stephen Platten

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places

