Updates

7/20 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

The July 20 Retirement issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story profiles Alex Pryor, the new bishop of the Anglican Church of Canada’s vast Diocese of the Arctic. The majority-Inuit diocese is a place of harsh climate but warm faith; of its 49 churches, only five are reachable by road. Pryor hopes to revitalize church life by constructing multipurpose buildings on church land and expanding an apprenticeship model for clergy training.

This issue also focuses on the retired life. Christine Havens profiles several clergy on their ways they continue to use their gifts to serve God after stepping away from leading congregations and Neva Rae Fox tracks the wide-ranging ministry of Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori since stepping down as the Episcopal Church’s primate in 2015. Wycliffe College’s recently retired principal Stephen Andrews reflects on life’s plans in the light of eternity.

Matthew Olver makes the case for ending the practice of receiving the Eucharist by intinction and Greta Gaffin reviews the complex life and legacy of John La Farge, a groundbreaking stained glass artist. Cara Meredith charts new plans for honoring the 12 Step Movement’s founders by Calvary St. George’s in New York, whose former rector was among AA’s spiritual fathers.

All this plus more news, features, reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Opinion

  • Letters to the Editor

Features

  • Clergy, Retirement, and Creativity | By Christine Havens
  • Manhattan Parish Honors Forebears of 12 Steps | By Cara Meredith
  • No Boredom for Jefferts Schori in Post-PB Years | By Neva Rae Fox

Covenant

Books & Culture

  • The Phoenician Scheme | Review by Bertie Pearson
  • Christianity in Britain Since 1914 | Review by Jeremy Worthen
  • On Laudianism | Review by Cal Lane
  • Noah and the Flood in Western Thought | Review by Neil Dhingra
  • Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning | Review by Peter Pham
  • La Farge’s Complex Legacy | by Greta Gaffin

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
  • People & Places
  • Obituaries

TLC Editors

