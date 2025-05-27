6/15 Issue Online

The June 15 Nicene Council Commemoration issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
In our cover story, Douglas LeBlanc reports on the election of Robert Louis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S. citizen to be chosen as leader of the Catholic Church. An editorial published just before cardinals made their decision reflects on parallels between the late Pope Francis and former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and the similar leadership needs of the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion in these challenging times.
This issue also marks the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, whose rulings included the primary part of the Nicene Creed, a summary of orthodoxy for the vast majority of the world’s churches. Essays by Bogdan Bucur of St. Vladimir’s Seminary and Stefana Dan Laing of Beeson Divinity School reflect on the Creed’s formation and legacy from different parts of the ecumenical spectrum. Mark Michael profiles an underwater archaeological discovery in the lake beside ancient Nicaea: the foundation of a church where council delegates may have gathered.
Other features include a glimpse into a growing church in Birmingham, Alabama, Meredyth Albright’s story of an innovative worship service that brings Episcopal worship to the wilderness, and an account of Bishop George Alexander McGuire’s ambitious dream of founding an Orthodox church for Black Americans.
All this plus more news, features, reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.
News
- Cardinals Elect First U.S.-Born Pope | By Douglas LeBlanc
- ‘Omnishambles’ May Delay Canterbury Selection | By Mark Michael
- Bishop of Jos: Attacks Are ‘Premeditated, Well-Planned, Coordinated’ | By K.C. Nwajei
- Rekindling Sacred Memories | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga
- An Episcopal Church Spanning East and West | By Greta Gaffin
- Lectionary Revision Proposals Address Anti-Jewish Bias | By Mark Michael
- International News Briefs
Opinion
- Letters to the Editor
- Editorial: Pastors, Not Celebrities
Features
- Making Church Work for Families | By Weston Curnow
- One Priest’s Dream of an African Orthodox Church | By Greta Gaffin
- Water and Wilderness Church Combines Nature and Worship | By Meredyth Albright
Covenant
- Pope Francis and the Power of the Symbolic | By Frederick Christian Bauerschmidt
- What the Nicene Creed Affirms—and Rejects | By Stefana Dan Laing
- Capturing a Biblical Reality: The Creed and Revelation | By Bogdan Bucur
Books & Culture
- A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad | Review by Christopher Hoh
- Through Middle Eastern Eyes: A Life of Kenneth Bailey | Review by Dustin Ellington
- Anglican Spirituality: An Introduction | Review by Gavin Dunbar
- The Underwater Basilica of Nicaea | Review by Mark Michael
Other Departments
- Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
- People & Places
- Obituaries