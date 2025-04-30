Icon (Close Menu)

Updates

5/18 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The May 18 Spring Books & Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Pamela Lewis reviews a striking installation of a 20 foot-3D representation of the moon at Long Island’s Cathedral of the Incarnation. A full program of lectures, concerts, and yoga sessions explore sacred and secular meanings of this “lesser light which rules the night.”

In our news section, Gavin Drake reports on the devastating impact of a recent strike of one of Gaza’s few remaining hospitals, and Mark Michael outlines plans for a third attempt at electing a bishop for the Diocese of Florida. K.C. Nwajei discusses concerns among Northern Nigeria’s Christians about new plans to close the region’s schools for the month of Ramadan.

A series of features explore the breadth of Anglican education in North America: memories of a Wisconsin girl’s school operated by nuns, a seminary created out of a 1990’s convergence of conservative Anglicans,  an innovative Boston middle school with wrap-around services for its students, and an interview with Wycliffe College Toronto’s new dean. A series of reviews consider new titles in theology, church history, camp ministry, and grammar.

All this plus more news, features, reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Opinion

  • Letters to the Editor

Features

  • Conservative Anglicanism’s Forgotten Third Seminary | By Arlie Coles
  • Kemper Hall Alumnae Hope Their Story Won’t Be Forgotten | By Greta Gaffin
  • New Wycliffe Dean Comes Home | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
  • ‘If We’re Really Deeper, Then We’re Making More Disciples’: the TLC Podcast Interview with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe
  • Epiphany School Supports the Whole Family | By Greta Gaffin

Covenant

Books & Culture

  • The Chosen’s Imaginative Approach to Holy Week | Review by Jon Jordan
  • Sister Moon Comes to the Cathedral | Review by Pamela A. Lewis
  • A History of the Sisterhood of the Holy Nativity| Review by Lawrence Crumb
  • Church Camp| Review by Jerusalem Greer
  • Over from Union Road| Review by Charles Hoffacker
  • In the Shadow of St. Paul’s Cathedral| Review by Stephen Platten
  • Pronoun Trouble | Review by Jason Poling
  • Teaching the Virtues | Review by W.L. (Chip) Prehn

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
  • People & Places

TLC Editors

