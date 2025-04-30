5/18 Issue Online

The May 18 Spring Books & Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Pamela Lewis reviews a striking installation of a 20 foot-3D representation of the moon at Long Island’s Cathedral of the Incarnation. A full program of lectures, concerts, and yoga sessions explore sacred and secular meanings of this “lesser light which rules the night.”

In our news section, Gavin Drake reports on the devastating impact of a recent strike of one of Gaza’s few remaining hospitals, and Mark Michael outlines plans for a third attempt at electing a bishop for the Diocese of Florida. K.C. Nwajei discusses concerns among Northern Nigeria’s Christians about new plans to close the region’s schools for the month of Ramadan.

A series of features explore the breadth of Anglican education in North America: memories of a Wisconsin girl’s school operated by nuns, a seminary created out of a 1990’s convergence of conservative Anglicans, an innovative Boston middle school with wrap-around services for its students, and an interview with Wycliffe College Toronto’s new dean. A series of reviews consider new titles in theology, church history, camp ministry, and grammar.

All this plus more news, features, reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

News

Opinion

Letters to the Editor

Features

Conservative Anglicanism’s Forgotten Third Seminary | By Arlie Coles

Kemper Hall Alumnae Hope Their Story Won’t Be Forgotten | By Greta Gaffin

New Wycliffe Dean Comes Home | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps

‘If We’re Really Deeper, Then We’re Making More Disciples’: the TLC Podcast Interview with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe

Epiphany School Supports the Whole Family | By Greta Gaffin

Covenant

A New School on Old Principles | By W.L. (Chip) Prehn

Books & Culture

The Chosen’s Imaginative Approach to Holy Week | Review by Jon Jordan

Sister Moon Comes to the Cathedral | Review by Pamela A. Lewis

A History of the Sisterhood of the Holy Nativity| Review by Lawrence Crumb

Church Camp| Review by Jerusalem Greer

Over from Union Road| Review by Charles Hoffacker

In the Shadow of St. Paul’s Cathedral| Review by Stephen Platten

Pronoun Trouble | Review by Jason Poling

Teaching the Virtues | Review by W.L. (Chip) Prehn

Other Departments