Icon (Close Menu)

FREE NEWSLETTERS

NEWS

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

THE MAGAZINE

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

THE LIVING CHURCH ARCHIVES

PRODUCTS FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

RESOURCES

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT
Search here...
Updates

4/5 Issue Online 

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The April 5 Easter issue ofThe Living Churchisavailable onlineto registered subscribers.

Our News section features an analysis by Mark Michael of GAFCON’s surprising decision to backtrack on plans to elect a rival to the Archbishop of Canterbury as the leader of its new Global Anglican Communion. Caleb Maglaya Galaraga reports on the experience of a group of pilgrims from Connecticut stranded in Jerusalem amid the outbreak of war with Iran and Jesse Masai examines ways in which church-state relations remain tense in Uganda, as Christians there celebrate the anniversary of the death of Archbishop Janai Luwum, a modern martyr.

Many features in this Easter issue focus on this season’s celebration of Christ’s death and resurrection. Robyn Douglass tracks the ways that Aboriginal Christian theologians understand the new growth coming after bushfires that ravage the land in this season and  Melissa Williams Sambrano profiles Lenten renewal programs in Caribbean dioceses. Greta Gaffin takes us back 250 years for a glimpse at Easter in Revolutionary War Boston and Pamela Lewis reviews a New York exhibition featuring two classic depictions of Christ’s crucified body.  

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.Consider subscribing today.  

News 

  • International News Briefs 

Features 

  • Plan an Abundant Holy Week with Your Neighbors | By Sam Sheridan 
  • Green from the Ashes: Easter in the Australian Bush | By Robyn Douglass 
  • Easter 1776 | By Greta Gaffin 
  • Caribbean Anglican Churches Focus on Renewal | By Melissa Williams Sambrano 
  • Nigerians Hope in Christ Amid Suffering | By K.C. Nwajei 

Covenant 

Books & Culture 

  • Bellini’s Pieta Restored and Perugino’s Man of Sorrows | Review by Pamela Lewis 
  • The Crisis of Colonial Anglicanism | Review by Cole Hartin 
  • Irenaeus of Lyon | Review by Grayden McCashen 
  • Italian Paintings at the Yale University Art Gallery | Review by Felicity Harley-McGowan 
  • Vestry Reflections | Review by Molly Jane Layton 

Other Departments 

  • Sunday’s Readings 
  • People & Places 
  • Obituaries

TLC Editors

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

Church Life

Plan an Abundant Holy Week with Your Neighbors

To someone seeing our collective Facebook posts or shared fliers, we didn’t look like a dying tradition. We looked alive, full-throated, like we offered something worth people’s attention.
Updates

3/8 Issue Online 

The March 8 Lent Books issue of  The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2026 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.