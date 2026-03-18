4/5 Issue Online 

The April 5 Easter issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our News section features an analysis by Mark Michael of GAFCON’s surprising decision to backtrack on plans to elect a rival to the Archbishop of Canterbury as the leader of its new Global Anglican Communion. Caleb Maglaya Galaraga reports on the experience of a group of pilgrims from Connecticut stranded in Jerusalem amid the outbreak of war with Iran and Jesse Masai examines ways in which church-state relations remain tense in Uganda, as Christians there celebrate the anniversary of the death of Archbishop Janai Luwum, a modern martyr.

Many features in this Easter issue focus on this season’s celebration of Christ’s death and resurrection. Robyn Douglass tracks the ways that Aboriginal Christian theologians understand the new growth coming after bushfires that ravage the land in this season and Melissa Williams Sambrano profiles Lenten renewal programs in Caribbean dioceses. Greta Gaffin takes us back 250 years for a glimpse at Easter in Revolutionary War Boston and Pamela Lewis reviews a New York exhibition featuring two classic depictions of Christ’s crucified body.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

GAFCON Nixes Primus Plan | By Mark Michael

Amid Launch of War, Pilgrims Take Shelter | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

Troubled Uganda Remembers Modern Martyr | By Jesse Masai

General Synod: A Beginning and an End | By Tim Wyatt

International News Briefs

Features

Plan an Abundant Holy Week with Your Neighbors | By Sam Sheridan

Green from the Ashes: Easter in the Australian Bush | By Robyn Douglass

Easter 1776 | By Greta Gaffin

Caribbean Anglican Churches Focus on Renewal | By Melissa Williams Sambrano

Nigerians Hope in Christ Amid Suffering | By K.C. Nwajei

Covenant

Books & Culture

The Choral | Review by David Beresford

Bellini’s Pieta Restored and Perugino’s Man of Sorrows | Review by Pamela Lewis

The Crisis of Colonial Anglicanism | Review by Cole Hartin

Irenaeus of Lyon | Review by Grayden McCashen

Italian Paintings at the Yale University Art Gallery | Review by Felicity Harley-McGowan

Vestry Reflections | Review by Molly Jane Layton

Other Departments

Sunday’s Readings

People & Places