4/20 Issue Online

The April 20 Easter issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Emilie Teresa Smith shares stories from nearly a week spent among the people of San Mateo, an Episcopal Church in Hyattsville, Maryland, where only about 40 of the 500 members are citizens. Asher Imtiaz’s powerful photos bring to life this congregation “caring for the widow, the orphan, the stranger–being the body of Christ in this place, at this time, in Trump-era America.”

In the news section, Meredyth Albright outlines staff changes at Episcopal Church Center, part of ongoing structural reform, and Jesse Masai discusses how a Tanzanian diocese is launching a bold stewardship strategy for self-funding, even though salaries are less than $500 a month. International News Briefs detail an Indian motorcycle rally, plans to keep politicians out of pulpits in Kenya, and a New Zealand political dispute’s roots in an early Māori translation of the New Testament.

We look ahead to the celebration of Christ’s resurrection with an analysis of the Easter Vigil by Bishop Daniel Martins and a review of a new book by Wes Hill about the season’s themes. Titus Presler profiles numerous mission agencies based in the Episcopal Church that have come to life over the last few decades, and Dennis Raverty probes the spiritual ethos of a master of German Romantic painting.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Church Center Cuts 14 in Staff Realignment | By Meredyth Albright

Bishop Retiring Early in Title IV Compromise | By Mark Michael

Tanzanian Diocese Aims to Become Self-Supporting | By Jesse Masai

International News Briefs

Opinion

Letters to the Editor

Features

Building a Wall of Faith | By Emilie Teresa Smith, Photos by Asher Imtiaz

New World Mission Agencies Add Vision and Energy | By Titus Presler

Episcopal Migration Ministries: The Work Continues | By Neva Rae Fox

Covenant

Lent Prepares Us for the Easter Vigil | By Daniel Martins

Books & Culture

Friedrich’s Subjective Landscapes of the Soul | By Dennis Raverty

Easter | Review by Geoffrey Mackey

The Good for Nothing Puddle | Review by Sue Careless

Spires in the Sun | Review by Duo Dickinson

Other Departments