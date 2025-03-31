4/20 Issue Online

Icon (Close Menu)

By TLC Editors

The April 20 Easter issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Emilie Teresa Smith shares stories from nearly a week spent among the people of San Mateo, an Episcopal Church in Hyattsville, Maryland, where only about 40 of the 500 members are citizens. Asher Imtiaz’s powerful photos bring to life this congregation “caring for the widow, the orphan, the stranger–being the body of Christ in this place, at this time, in Trump-era America.”

In the news section, Meredyth Albright outlines staff changes at Episcopal Church Center, part of ongoing structural reform, and Jesse Masai discusses how a Tanzanian diocese is launching a bold stewardship strategy for self-funding, even though salaries are less than $500 a month. International News Briefs detail an Indian motorcycle rally, plans to keep politicians out of pulpits in Kenya, and a New Zealand political dispute’s roots in an early Māori translation of the New Testament.

We look ahead to the celebration of Christ’s resurrection with an analysis of the Easter Vigil by Bishop Daniel Martins and a review of a new book by Wes Hill about the season’s themes. Titus Presler profiles numerous mission agencies based in the Episcopal Church that have come to life over the last few decades, and Dennis Raverty probes the spiritual ethos of a master of German Romantic painting.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Opinion

  • Letters to the Editor

Features

Covenant

Books & Culture

  • Friedrich’s Subjective Landscapes of the Soul | By Dennis Raverty
  • Easter | Review by Geoffrey Mackey
  • The Good for Nothing Puddle | Review by Sue Careless
  • Spires in the Sun | Review by Duo Dickinson

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
  • People & Places

TLC Editors

Related Posts

News | Episcopal Church

Florida Calls for Third Bishop Election

The Standing Committee announced plans that should lead to a third attempt to elect a successor to Bishop John Howard in the fall of 2026.
History

Archives: Bishop Charles Murphy Talks About His Consecration [2000]

Now known as The Anglican Mission, the church Murphy formed has 13 congregations in the United States and nine in Canada.
Letters

Letters to the Editor, March 28

God’s Values, Compromised Communion, and Thanks for International News
Podcast

Conversation with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe

The Rev. Dr. Matthew S.C. Olver, Executive Director of TLC, interviews the Most Rev. Sean Rowe, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church.

