3/8 Issue Online 

The March 8 Lent Books issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story by Lauren Anderson-Cripps explores a faith renewal weekend at Houston’s Church of St. John the Divine. Patterned on the Faith Alive weekends that emerged from the charismatic renewal two generations ago, the event featured major speakers, small group discussions, and times of intercessory prayer and common worship.

Our News section includes several stories about how Episcopal Church leaders are responding to the escalation of immigration enforcement across the United States, especially in the Twin Cities. Caleb Maglaya Galaraga reports on a letter signed by about half of the church’s bishops and local efforts to support those who are at risk. Douglas LeBlanc describes a London service in which Sarah Mullally officially took up her office as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

Our Lent Books issue reviews a number of titles about the spiritual life, including a reissue of a classic seasonal volume by Plough, a study of the Desert Fathers, and a novel about continuity and change in medieval Wales. Christine Havens surveys the pre-ordination lives of clergy, and how they shape their vocations today, while other features profile people sharing the gospel in nightclubs and across the HAM radio airwaves.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

154 Bishops Call for End to ICE Raids | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

Church of England Welcomes Abp. Mullally | By Douglas LeBlanc

Absalom Jones Erased from Park Service Display | By Greta Gaffin

International News Briefs

Features

Church in Malawi Ponders HIV/AIDS Future | By Jesse Masai

Bishop Brings Hope in War-Torn DRC | By Daniel Sitole

Bishop Takes to the Air to Honor WWII Chaplain | By Greta Gaffin

Awakening Faith in Houston | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps

Before They Were Ordained | By Christine Havens

Priest for All Takes Gospel to Kenya’s Nightclubs | By Shadrack Omuka

Covenant

The Generosity, Courage, and Foolishness of the Cross | By Suse McBay

Books & Culture

Exploring the Financial Parables of Jesus | Review by Nathan McLellan

The Testament of Ann Lee | Review by Greta Gaffin

Tillers of the Soil | Review by Philip Michael

Bread and Wine and Daily Reflections for Lent | Review by Geoffrey Mackey

Beyond the Wager | Review by Dane Neufeld

The Way of the Desert Elders | Review by Micah Hogan

Why Religion Went Obsolete | Review by Garwood Anderson

The Living Church Donors 2025

Other Departments

Sunday’s Readings

People & Places