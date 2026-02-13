Icon (Close Menu)

FREE NEWSLETTERS

NEWS

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

THE MAGAZINE

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

THE LIVING CHURCH ARCHIVES

PRODUCTS FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

RESOURCES

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT
Search here...
Updates

3/8 Issue Online 

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The March 8 Lent Books issue of The Living Churchis available onlineto registered subscribers. 

Our cover story by Lauren Anderson-Cripps explores a faith renewal weekend at Houston’s Church of St. John the Divine. Patterned on the Faith Alive weekends that emerged from the charismatic renewal two generations ago, the event featured major speakers, small group discussions, and times of intercessory prayer and common worship.

Our News section includes several stories about how Episcopal Church leaders are responding to the escalation of immigration enforcement across the United States, especially in the Twin Cities. Caleb Maglaya Galaraga reports on a letter signed by about half of the church’s bishops and local efforts to support those who are at risk. Douglas LeBlanc describes a London service in which Sarah Mullally officially took up her office as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.  

Our Lent Books issue reviews a number of titles about the spiritual life, including a reissue of a classic seasonal volume by Plough, a study of the Desert Fathers, and a novel about continuity and change in medieval Wales. Christine Havens surveys the pre-ordination lives of clergy, and how they shape their vocations today, while other features profile people sharing the gospel in nightclubs and across the HAM radio airwaves. 

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.Consider subscribing today. 

News

  • International News Briefs

Features

  • Church in Malawi Ponders HIV/AIDS Future | By Jesse Masai
  • Bishop Takes to the Air to Honor WWII Chaplain | By Greta Gaffin
  • Awakening Faith in Houston | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
  • Before They Were Ordained | By Christine Havens
  • Priest for All Takes Gospel to Kenya’s Nightclubs | By Shadrack Omuka

Covenant 

  •  The Generosity, Courage, and Foolishness of the Cross | By Suse McBay

Books & Culture 

  • Exploring the Financial Parables of Jesus | Review by Nathan McLellan
  • Tillers of the Soil | Review by Philip Michael
  • Bread and Wine and Daily Reflections for Lent | Review by Geoffrey Mackey
  • Beyond the Wager | Review by Dane Neufeld
  • The Way of the Desert Elders | Review by Micah Hogan
  • Why Religion Went Obsolete | Review by Garwood Anderson

The Living Church Donors 2025

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places
  • Obituaries

TLC Editors

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2026 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.