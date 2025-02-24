Icon (Close Menu)

3/16 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

The March 16 Liturgical Arts & Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Jordan Hylden reflects on the most attention-getting sermon preached in an Episcopal church in many years, Bishop Mariann Budde’s plea for mercy addressed to President Trump.  It raises, he suggests, important questions about what can be faithfully said from the pulpit in such divisive times.

In the news section, Douglas LeBlanc and Mark Michael outline latest developments in the disciplinary cases against the former Bishop of Florida, John Howard, and Gavin Drake reports on the fears and hopes of the small but thriving Anglican community in Damascus, Syria, in the midst of a major leadership transition in the country. We also launch an international news briefs section with updates from across the Anglican world.

Music is the theme of several features in this issue: a profile of clergy who engage their passion for performance by Christine Havens, a reflection on many decades of service as a church musician by David Palmer, and several reviews of new titles in the connections between music, evangelism, and church history.

Sinclaire Sparkman-Carr shares news on the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, while Andrew Goddard traces the roots of a new proposal for the Anglican Communion’s structure in decades of debate.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Opinion

Features

  • Survivor’s Gratitude: Long-term Recovery in Western North Carolina | By Sinclaire Sparkman-Carr
  • Snow Days and Holy Interruption | By Keith Esposito
  • Making Music with What’s Possible and Pastoral | By David Palmer
  • ‘I’ve Heard There Was a Secret Chord’ | By Christine Havens

In Search of Growth

  • A Marriage Made in Heaven: St. John’s, Tampa | By Cara Meredith

Covenant

Books & Culture

  • Great Sacred Music | Review by Jason Abel
  • The Spirit of the Game | Review by J.J. Carney
  • The Shape of the Church | Review by Greta Gaffin
  • The New Testament in Color | Review by Zen Hess
  • The Great Dechurching | Review by John Mason Lock
  • Singing Church History | Review by Mark Michael

Other Departments

  • 2024 Living Church Donors
  • Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
  • People & Places
TLC Editors

TLC Editors

Letters

Letters, February 24

Letters on loving your Episcopal neighbor and on the ministry of Joseph René Vilatte
News | Episcopal Church

Church Center Cuts 14 in Staff Realignment

The 14 terminations and 16 early retirements help the church center shift from a staff of 143 to 110 and save the church approximately $2.13 million per year in personnel costs, surpassing savings goals set by General Convention.
Book Reviews

A Reunion of Faith and Counseling?

The authors argue that a partnership between clinics and churches could extend the healing efforts of both communities.
News | Anglican Communion

Syria’s Anglicans Cautiously Hopeful

Syria's new leader has used moderate language and promised to protect minority groups, despite his Islamist roots; leaders of Damascus' Anglican church have an appointment with the National Dialogue Conference.

