3/16 Issue Online

The March 16 Liturgical Arts & Music issue of The Living Church

In our cover story, Jordan Hylden reflects on the most attention-getting sermon preached in an Episcopal church in many years, Bishop Mariann Budde’s plea for mercy addressed to President Trump. It raises, he suggests, important questions about what can be faithfully said from the pulpit in such divisive times.

In the news section, Douglas LeBlanc and Mark Michael outline latest developments in the disciplinary cases against the former Bishop of Florida, John Howard, and Gavin Drake reports on the fears and hopes of the small but thriving Anglican community in Damascus, Syria, in the midst of a major leadership transition in the country. We also launch an international news briefs section with updates from across the Anglican world.

Music is the theme of several features in this issue: a profile of clergy who engage their passion for performance by Christine Havens, a reflection on many decades of service as a church musician by David Palmer, and several reviews of new titles in the connections between music, evangelism, and church history.

Sinclaire Sparkman-Carr shares news on the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, while Andrew Goddard traces the roots of a new proposal for the Anglican Communion’s structure in decades of debate.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

News

Opinion

On Politics, Pulpits, and Presidents | By Jordan Hylden

Letters to the Editor

Features

Survivor’s Gratitude: Long-term Recovery in Western North Carolina | By Sinclaire Sparkman-Carr

Snow Days and Holy Interruption | By Keith Esposito

Making Music with What’s Possible and Pastoral | By David Palmer

‘I’ve Heard There Was a Secret Chord’ | By Christine Havens

In Search of Growth

A Marriage Made in Heaven: St. John’s, Tampa | By Cara Meredith

Covenant

The Nairobi-Cairo Proposals in Context | By Andrew Goddard

Books & Culture

Great Sacred Music | Review by Jason Abel

The Spirit of the Game | Review by J.J. Carney

The Shape of the Church | Review by Greta Gaffin

The New Testament in Color | Review by Zen Hess

The Great Dechurching | Review by John Mason Lock

Singing Church History | Review by Mark Michael

Other Departments