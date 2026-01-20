Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Updates

2/18 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The February 18 Liturgical Arts & Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story profiles Bryan Marshall, who spent 50 years helping churches design stained-glass windows with J. Wippell & Co. Marshall is now completing his final commission (the last in 200 years of stained glass for the now-shuttered company), a Te Deum window for St. David of Wales in Denton, Texas.

Our News section takes us to the Texas Hill Country and to Sydney, Australia, where congregations are supporting communities devastated by flooding and anti-Semitic violence. Mark Michael summarizes responses by two of the Anglican Communion’s most progressive churches to important restructuring proposals.

George Martin offers tips for lectors in this liturgy-themed issue, and Duo Dickinson explores how church design is adapting to secularizing changes. Reviews focus on a new musical about the vision at Lourdes, a groundbreaking recording of Mozart’s Requiem, and books about liturgical history, ceremonial, and aesthetics.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Features

  • Fifty Years in Stained Glass | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga
  • Bringing Scripture to Life | By George H. Martin
  • When the Church is Just a Building | By Duo Dickinson
  • Cawston and Its Apostles | By Simon Cotton
  • Matter Matters | By Weston Curnow
  • TLC Launches New Online Resource Hub | By Matthew S.C. Olver

Covenant

  • What is a Sermon? A Ritual Answer | By Nathan Jennings

Books & Culture

  • Bernadette, the Musical: She Saw Something | By Tyler Hummel
  • Art Is | Review by Cameron Anderson
  • Witness to Belief | Review by Mary Beth Minnis
  • The Cambridge Companion to Christian Liturgy | Review by Bryan D. Spinks
  • Lift Up Your Hearts: Liturgies and Ceremonies of the Episcopal Church | Review by Daniel H. Martins
  • Requiem: Mozart’s Death in Words and Music | Review by Christopher J. Hoh

Other Departments 

TLC Editors

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

News | Episcopal Church

Minnesota Church Responds to Immigrants’ Fears

Lay leaders are monitoring entrances and exits at Messiah Church to protect immigrant members and will soon deliver groceries to those who fear detention.
Book Reviews

Westminster’s Martyrs: A Brave and Startling Faith

The call to martyrdom is a call to witness, and these essays underscore the understanding that martyrs bear witness in their contexts and circumstances.
Lectionary Preaching Aids

February 2, 2026 | The Presentation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Temple

Church Life

Find Your Footing

Over the years I have worshiped several times at St. Saviour’s in Riga, Latvia’s sole Anglican church, and I did so on the two Sundays of a recent trip.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2026 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.