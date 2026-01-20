2/18 Issue Online

The February 18 Liturgical Arts & Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story profiles Bryan Marshall, who spent 50 years helping churches design stained-glass windows with J. Wippell & Co. Marshall is now completing his final commission (the last in 200 years of stained glass for the now-shuttered company), a Te Deum window for St. David of Wales in Denton, Texas.

Our News section takes us to the Texas Hill Country and to Sydney, Australia, where congregations are supporting communities devastated by flooding and anti-Semitic violence. Mark Michael summarizes responses by two of the Anglican Communion’s most progressive churches to important restructuring proposals.

George Martin offers tips for lectors in this liturgy-themed issue, and Duo Dickinson explores how church design is adapting to secularizing changes. Reviews focus on a new musical about the vision at Lourdes, a groundbreaking recording of Mozart’s Requiem, and books about liturgical history, ceremonial, and aesthetics.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

News

Features

Fifty Years in Stained Glass | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

Bringing Scripture to Life | By George H. Martin

When the Church is Just a Building | By Duo Dickinson

Cawston and Its Apostles | By Simon Cotton

Matter Matters | By Weston Curnow

TLC Launches New Online Resource Hub | By Matthew S.C. Olver

Covenant

What is a Sermon? A Ritual Answer | By Nathan Jennings

Books & Culture

Bernadette, the Musical: She Saw Something | By Tyler Hummel

Art Is | Review by Cameron Anderson

Witness to Belief | Review by Mary Beth Minnis

The Cambridge Companion to Christian Liturgy | Review by Bryan D. Spinks

Lift Up Your Hearts: Liturgies and Ceremonies of the Episcopal Church | Review by Daniel H. Martins

Requiem: Mozart’s Death in Words and Music | Review by Christopher J. Hoh

