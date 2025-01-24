2/16 Issue Online

The February 16 Lent Books issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Weston Curnow spotlights an evangelism strategy bearing fruit at a Washington, D.C., church: social events ranging from tailgate parties to skeet shooting to Scottish country dancing; helping people make friends in a city where it’s hard to forge relationships beyond political tribes.

In the news section, Frank Logue pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, celebrating his post-presidential legacy and his gracious influence on neighbors in South Georgia. Jesse Masai profiles Mwabili Mwagodi, an Anglican activist calling out Kenyan churches that accept big donations from political leaders.

Joe Mangina reflects on Lent’s call to sacrifice and simplicity, which is echoed in Greta Gaffin’s inspiring account of a religious community in formation in Connecticut and Jeff MacDonald’s story about Polish nuns who are extending themselves to care for an influx of war refugees from Ukraine.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Features

Visa Backlog Imperils Immigrant Priests’ Status | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps

Three Members Form a Nascent Religious Community | By Greta Gaffin

Solidarity and Mercy Drive Care for Ukrainian Refugees | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Edwin Muir’s Crucial Question | By George H. Martin

Catholic Voices

A New Future for the Anglican Communion | By Graham Tomlin

De Terra Veritas

Bring On Your Letters

In Search of Growth

Playing Together, Praying Together in Georgetown | By Weston Curnow

Cornerstones

The Martyred Church: St. Andoche, Salieu, France | By Simon Cotton

Covenant

Consume Less, Give More | By Stephen Andrews

Books & Culture

Anglican Identities | Review by William L. Sachs

Beyond the Clinical Hour | Review by Frederick W. Schmidt

Choose the Narrow Path | Review by Clint Wilson

From Wilderness to Glory | Review by Charles Hoffacker

Other Departments

Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley

People & Places