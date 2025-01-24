Icon (Close Menu)

Updates

2/16 Issue Online

By Mark Michael

The February 16 Lent Books issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Weston Curnow spotlights an evangelism strategy bearing fruit at a Washington, D.C., church: social events ranging from tailgate parties to skeet shooting to Scottish country dancing; helping people make friends in a city where it’s hard to forge relationships beyond political tribes.

In the news section, Frank Logue pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, celebrating his post-presidential legacy and his gracious influence on neighbors in South Georgia. Jesse Masai profiles Mwabili Mwagodi, an Anglican activist calling out Kenyan churches that accept big donations from political leaders.

Joe Mangina reflects on Lent’s call to sacrifice and simplicity, which is echoed in Greta Gaffin’s inspiring account of a religious community in formation in Connecticut and Jeff MacDonald’s story about Polish nuns who are extending themselves to care for an influx of war refugees from Ukraine.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Features

  • Visa Backlog Imperils Immigrant Priests’ Status | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
  • Three Members Form a Nascent Religious Community | By Greta Gaffin
  • Solidarity and Mercy Drive Care for Ukrainian Refugees | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald
  • Edwin Muir’s Crucial Question | By George H. Martin

Catholic Voices

  • A New Future for the Anglican Communion | By Graham Tomlin

De Terra Veritas

  • Bring On Your Letters

In Search of Growth

  • Playing Together, Praying Together in Georgetown | By Weston Curnow

Cornerstones

  • The Martyred Church: St. Andoche, Salieu, France | By Simon Cotton

Covenant

  • Consume Less, Give More | By Stephen Andrews

Books & Culture

  • Anglican Identities | Review by William L. Sachs
  • Beyond the Clinical Hour | Review by Frederick W. Schmidt
  • Choose the Narrow Path | Review by Clint Wilson
  • From Wilderness to Glory | Review by Charles Hoffacker

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
  • People & Places
Mark Michael

The Rev. Mark Michael is editor-in-chief of The Living Church. An Episcopal priest, he has reported widely on global Anglicanism, and also writes about church history, liturgy, and pastoral ministry.

Making Church Unity Tangible

Bishop Pierre Whalon correctly asserts the existence of a “wide gap between what the churches all share in common and how poorly we express that unity.”
News | Episcopal Church

Bishops Challenge President, Policies

Bishop DeDe Duncan-Probe: “Our help is in the name of the Lord — not a political party, not an institution, not a government, not a person, not a human, but our help is the name of the Lord, of the risen Christ.”
News | Anglican Communion

S.A. Archbishop Accepts Investigator’s Resignation

Sexual allegations against veteran barrister Jeremy Gauntlett came after he was one of three people appointed to investigate whether the late John Smyth engaged in sexual abuse while living in South Africa.
People and Places

People & Places, Jan. 22

Appointments and ordinations across the Episcopal Church

