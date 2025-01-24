2/16 Issue Online

The February 16 Lent Books issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
In our cover story, Weston Curnow spotlights an evangelism strategy bearing fruit at a Washington, D.C., church: social events ranging from tailgate parties to skeet shooting to Scottish country dancing; helping people make friends in a city where it’s hard to forge relationships beyond political tribes.
In the news section, Frank Logue pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, celebrating his post-presidential legacy and his gracious influence on neighbors in South Georgia. Jesse Masai profiles Mwabili Mwagodi, an Anglican activist calling out Kenyan churches that accept big donations from political leaders.
Joe Mangina reflects on Lent’s call to sacrifice and simplicity, which is echoed in Greta Gaffin’s inspiring account of a religious community in formation in Connecticut and Jeff MacDonald’s story about Polish nuns who are extending themselves to care for an influx of war refugees from Ukraine.
All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.
News
- Jimmy Carter Constantly Put His Faith in Action | By Frank Logue
- Activist in Kenyan Church Targets Politicians’ Donations | By Jesse Masai
Features
- Visa Backlog Imperils Immigrant Priests’ Status | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
- Three Members Form a Nascent Religious Community | By Greta Gaffin
- Solidarity and Mercy Drive Care for Ukrainian Refugees | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald
- Edwin Muir’s Crucial Question | By George H. Martin
Catholic Voices
- A New Future for the Anglican Communion | By Graham Tomlin
De Terra Veritas
- Bring On Your Letters
In Search of Growth
- Playing Together, Praying Together in Georgetown | By Weston Curnow
Cornerstones
- The Martyred Church: St. Andoche, Salieu, France | By Simon Cotton
Covenant
- Consume Less, Give More | By Stephen Andrews
Books & Culture
- Anglican Identities | Review by William L. Sachs
- Beyond the Clinical Hour | Review by Frederick W. Schmidt
- Choose the Narrow Path | Review by Clint Wilson
- From Wilderness to Glory | Review by Charles Hoffacker
Other Departments
- Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
- People & Places
The Rev. Mark Michael is editor-in-chief of The Living Church. An Episcopal priest, he has reported widely on global Anglicanism, and also writes about church history, liturgy, and pastoral ministry.