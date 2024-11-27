Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Updates

12/22 Issue Online

By Mark Michael

The December 22 Christmas issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Lauren Anderson-Cripps recounts the scaled-down investiture service for Sean Rowe, the Episcopal Church’s 28th Presiding Bishop held in New York on November 2. Further reporting in the news section by Mark Michael outlines Rowe’s plans for reshaping the church’s mission strategy and realigning the church center staff, as outlined at Executive Council’s fall meetings.

Another focus of the issue is the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, announced November 12.  An editorial tracks how Welby’s leadership style gave rise to widespread pressure for him to stand down, and notes deep tensions between the archbishop’s roles as a leader of his own church and the wider communion. Colin Podmore offers a clear overview of how his successor will be chosen.

A longstanding tradition is our Christmas Gift Suggestions list, a collection of ideas from friends of TLC, including newsmakers and leaders across the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion. Our Books & Culture section includes reviews of titles about Christmas carols, the Magi, and seasonal poetry, as well as a blockbuster exhibition of early Renaissance painting and Conclave, a thriller full of Vatican intrigue.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

  • Christmas Gift Suggestions from Friends of The Living Church

FEATURES

BOOKS & CULTURE

  • Siena: The Rise of Painting 1300-1350 | Review by Dennis Raverty
  • Deck the Hall | Review by Daniel Martins
  • Christmas and Epiphany | Review by Barbara White
  • The Magi | Review by Paul Wheatley
  • O is for Christmas | Review by Sue Careless
  • Conclave | Review by Greta Gaffin

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
  • People & Places
Mark Michael
Mark Michael
The Rev. Mark Michael is editor-in-chief of The Living Church. An Episcopal priest, he has reported widely on global Anglicanism, and also writes about church history, liturgy, and pastoral ministry.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

Updates

12/22 Issue Online

TLC's Christmas Issue explores the new presiding bishop's scaled-down investiture and his strategic vision, the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Christmas gift suggestions, seasonal books, and much more.
Church Life

Kingdom Wrestling Puts a Sleeper Hold on Satan

Congregations in the Church of England have tried different novelties to draw people inside. St. Stephen’s Church in the working class city of Bradford, West Yorkshire, has turned to the heel-versus-hero fisticuffs and theater of professional wrestling.
News | Episcopal Church

Court of Review Weighs Priest’s Eucharistic Protest

A former parish priest argued that he neither broke his ordination vows nor violated church canons by engaging in a “Eucharistic fast” as a protest against the Episcopal Church’s complicity in white supremacy.
Church Life

Australian Anglicans Take the Church to the People

Low-church bodies lead the charge to remove traditional elements that might be seen as a barrier to engagement.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.