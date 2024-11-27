12/22 Issue Online

The December 22 Christmas issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
In our cover story, Lauren Anderson-Cripps recounts the scaled-down investiture service for Sean Rowe, the Episcopal Church’s 28th Presiding Bishop held in New York on November 2. Further reporting in the news section by Mark Michael outlines Rowe’s plans for reshaping the church’s mission strategy and realigning the church center staff, as outlined at Executive Council’s fall meetings.
Another focus of the issue is the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, announced November 12. An editorial tracks how Welby’s leadership style gave rise to widespread pressure for him to stand down, and notes deep tensions between the archbishop’s roles as a leader of his own church and the wider communion. Colin Podmore offers a clear overview of how his successor will be chosen.
A longstanding tradition is our Christmas Gift Suggestions list, a collection of ideas from friends of TLC, including newsmakers and leaders across the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion. Our Books & Culture section includes reviews of titles about Christmas carols, the Magi, and seasonal poetry, as well as a blockbuster exhibition of early Renaissance painting and Conclave, a thriller full of Vatican intrigue.
All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.
NEWS
- ‘It is Right that Archbishop Justin Has Resigned’ | By Mark Michael
- Sean Rowe Begins Term as 28th Presiding Bishop | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
- Christmas Gift Suggestions from Friends of The Living Church
FEATURES
- In Search of Growth: Creativity Deepens Connection in Colorado Springs | By Weston Curnow
- Choosing the Archbishop of Canterbury | By Colin Podmore
- TEC’s Latest Numbers: The Good News and the Bad News | By David Goodhew
- Editorial: A Very English Resignation
- Cornerstones: Amazing Glazing and a Remarkable Lady | By Simon Cotton
BOOKS & CULTURE
- Siena: The Rise of Painting 1300-1350 | Review by Dennis Raverty
- Deck the Hall | Review by Daniel Martins
- Christmas and Epiphany | Review by Barbara White
- The Magi | Review by Paul Wheatley
- O is for Christmas | Review by Sue Careless
- Conclave | Review by Greta Gaffin
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
- Sunday’s Readings | By Chuck Alley
- People & Places