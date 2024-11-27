12/22 Issue Online

The December 22 Christmas issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Lauren Anderson-Cripps recounts the scaled-down investiture service for Sean Rowe, the Episcopal Church’s 28th Presiding Bishop held in New York on November 2. Further reporting in the news section by Mark Michael outlines Rowe’s plans for reshaping the church’s mission strategy and realigning the church center staff, as outlined at Executive Council’s fall meetings.

Another focus of the issue is the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, announced November 12. An editorial tracks how Welby’s leadership style gave rise to widespread pressure for him to stand down, and notes deep tensions between the archbishop’s roles as a leader of his own church and the wider communion. Colin Podmore offers a clear overview of how his successor will be chosen.

A longstanding tradition is our Christmas Gift Suggestions list, a collection of ideas from friends of TLC, including newsmakers and leaders across the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion. Our Books & Culture section includes reviews of titles about Christmas carols, the Magi, and seasonal poetry, as well as a blockbuster exhibition of early Renaissance painting and Conclave, a thriller full of Vatican intrigue.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Christmas Gift Suggestions from Friends of The Living Church

FEATURES

BOOKS & CULTURE

Siena: The Rise of Painting 1300-1350 | Review by Dennis Raverty

Deck the Hall | Review by Daniel Martins

Christmas and Epiphany | Review by Barbara White

The Magi | Review by Paul Wheatley

O is for Christmas | Review by Sue Careless

Conclave | Review by Greta Gaffin

OTHER DEPARTMENTS