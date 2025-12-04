Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Updates

12/21 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The December 21 Christmas issue ofThe Living Churchis available onlineto registered subscribers. 

Our cover story offers tips from Mark Ardrey Graves of Sewanee on selecting and performing music at church at “the crowning of the year,” this season of wonder when the faithful join their voices with the choirs of angels.  

In our News section, Arlie Coles outlines important decisions by the Anglican Church of America in dealing with complaints against senior leaders and Mark Michael and John Sandeman track the shadowy background to GAFCON’s launch of the Global Anglican Communion.

A longstanding tradition is our Christmas Gift Ideas list, a collection of suggestions from friends of TLC, including newsmakers and leaders across the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion. Our Books & Culture section includes an analysis of the Nativity Façade of Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona and reviews of books about the Reformation, John Milton, modern martyrs, and the birds of Christmas.   

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.Consider subscribing today. 

News

  • International News Briefs 

 Features

  • Christmas Gift Ideas | By Friends of The Living Church 
  • 10 Tips for Your Christmas Music Planning | By Mark Graves 
  • The Gift of Consensus on Justification | By Calvin Lane 

In Search of Growth 

  • Being the Love Church | By Cara Meredith 

Covenant

Books & Culture 

  • Gaudi’s Incarnational Iconography | Review by Dennis Raverty 
  • Sky of My Heart  | Review by Christopher Jacobson 
  • Face to Face | Review by Andrew Christiansen 
  • The Birds of Christmas  | Review by Bonnie Nichols Scott 
  • Paradise Lost: A Biography  | Review by Abram Van Engen 
  • The Noble Army  | Review by Pamela A. Lewis 

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings 
  • People & Places 
  • Obituaries

TLC Editors

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

Book Reviews

Breadcrumbs, Quilts, and the Divine

Laurie Brock demonstrates that observation of everyday life and objects can increase our knowledge of God and the spiritual realm, which is particularly important to contemplative people.
Transitions

People and Places, 12/3

This is the first of two columns from the November 23 edition of TLC. It includes appointments, receptions, retirements, and church closures.
Church Life

Anglican Fellowship of Prayer Passes the Baton to TLC

From an Anglican Fellowship of Prayer announcement: “Through the Living Church Foundation, AFP’s resources and vision will continue to inspire prayer within the Anglican tradition for generations to come.”
Church Life

Parish Serves Beaumont, One Chili Bowl at a Time

The annual chili supper of St. Mark's Church in Beaumont, Texas, has been held for over 80 years and had served both chili and the community of Southeast Texas.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2025 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.