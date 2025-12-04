12/21 Issue Online

The December 21 Christmas issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story offers tips from Mark Ardrey Graves of Sewanee on selecting and performing music at church at “the crowning of the year,” this season of wonder when the faithful join their voices with the choirs of angels.

In our News section, Arlie Coles outlines important decisions by the Anglican Church of America in dealing with complaints against senior leaders and Mark Michael and John Sandeman track the shadowy background to GAFCON’s launch of the Global Anglican Communion.

A longstanding tradition is our Christmas Gift Ideas list, a collection of suggestions from friends of TLC, including newsmakers and leaders across the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion. Our Books & Culture section includes an analysis of the Nativity Façade of Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona and reviews of books about the Reformation, John Milton, modern martyrs, and the birds of Christmas.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

ACNA Bishops Inhibit Archbishop Steve Wood | By Arlie Coles

The Inside Story on GAFCON’s Communique | By John Sandeman and Mark Michael

Same-Sex Blessings Decision Outrages C of E Activists | By Tim Wyatt

International News Briefs

Features

Christmas Gift Ideas | By Friends of The Living Church

10 Tips for Your Christmas Music Planning | By Mark Graves

The Gift of Consensus on Justification | By Calvin Lane

In Search of Growth

Being the Love Church | By Cara Meredith

Covenant

Isaiah 9 and the Baby at the Center | By Pauline Paris Buisch

Books & Culture

Gaudi’s Incarnational Iconography | Review by Dennis Raverty

Sky of My Heart | Review by Christopher Jacobson

Face to Face | Review by Andrew Christiansen

The Birds of Christmas | Review by Bonnie Nichols Scott

Paradise Lost: A Biography | Review by Abram Van Engen

The Noble Army | Review by Pamela A. Lewis

Other Departments

Sunday’s Readings

People & Places