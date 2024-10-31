Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Updates

11/24 Issue Online

By Mark Michael

The November 24 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Lauren Anderson-Cripps profiles developments at Watts & Co., the famed London vestments and church textiles workshop, which celebrates its 150th year in 2024. Under the leadership of fifth-generation owner Robert Hoare, the company bounced back from a catastrophic flood to buy out its long time rival Wippells and open a new product line in high-end women’s fashion.

A story by Greta Gaffin about Episcopal churches hosting polling sites amid a nationwide uptick in election-worker threats headlines our news section, which also includes reports on a diocesan merger in Pennsylvania, a new future for General Seminary’s Close, and a safeguarding conference in Zimbabwe.

Jeff MacDonald interviews part-time clergy about their work experience, and finds widespread contentment, while Weston Curnow tells how a focus on preaching God’s grace has built up a Texas congregation.  Dennis Raverty dissects the mystically-inspired abstract art of Aribert Munzner.

Seasonal features include an exploration of the O Antiphons and their pattern of revealing Christ as the fulfillment of prophecy, as well as book reviews about a heist of St. Nicholas’ relics and a book of meditations for Advent on George Herbert’s poetry.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

FEATURES

  • Watts & Co Survives Devastating Flood – And Buys Its Competitor | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
  • Jesus and the Great O Antiphons | By David Cox & Michael McLaughlin
  • Most Part-Time Clergy Love Their Life | By Jeff MacDonald
  • David’s Celebrates a Larger Space | By Mark Michael
  • ‘Making St. Peter’s a Great Church’ | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
  • Growth Through Grace in Waco, Texas | By Weston Curnow
  • Australian Anglicans Take the Church to the People | By Robyn Douglass

COVENANT

BOOKS & CULTURE

  • Munzner’s Playfully ‘Ignorant’ Davening | By Dennis Raverty
  • Nicked | Review by Christine Havens
  • Wounded, I Sing | Review by Barbara White
  • The Widening of God’s Mercy | Review by Andrew Goddard

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places
Mark Michael
Mark Michael
The Rev. Mark Michael is editor-in-chief of The Living Church. An Episcopal priest, he has reported widely on global Anglicanism, and also writes about church history, liturgy, and pastoral ministry.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

Book Reviews

Bartholomew’s Care for All the Churches

Bartholomew writes in a consistent register that drives home his care for the well-being of all parts of the global community in a common family.
News | Episcopal Church

Mission Center Builds Up African Ministries in Boston Area

“It seemed to me that part of the way that we get past the North-South divide in global Anglicanism is to make sure that when African Anglicans are present in our own diocese that they feel fully welcomed and empowered to be at the table as part of us," said former Massachusetts bishop Alan Gates.
News | Anglican Communion

Singapore Mission Consultation Celebrates Anglican Church Planting

Six mission deaneries are overseen by the Diocese of Singapore including Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Nepal. A seventh deanery in Timor-Leste is set to be admitted to the diocese in November.
Commentary

Why the Church Says No to Polyamory

This is the root of the difficulty of non-monogamy in general and polyamory in particular: mimetic rivalry.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.