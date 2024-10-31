11/24 Issue Online

The November 24 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Lauren Anderson-Cripps profiles developments at Watts & Co., the famed London vestments and church textiles workshop, which celebrates its 150th year in 2024. Under the leadership of fifth-generation owner Robert Hoare, the company bounced back from a catastrophic flood to buy out its long time rival Wippells and open a new product line in high-end women’s fashion.

A story by Greta Gaffin about Episcopal churches hosting polling sites amid a nationwide uptick in election-worker threats headlines our news section, which also includes reports on a diocesan merger in Pennsylvania, a new future for General Seminary’s Close, and a safeguarding conference in Zimbabwe.

Jeff MacDonald interviews part-time clergy about their work experience, and finds widespread contentment, while Weston Curnow tells how a focus on preaching God’s grace has built up a Texas congregation. Dennis Raverty dissects the mystically-inspired abstract art of Aribert Munzner.

Seasonal features include an exploration of the O Antiphons and their pattern of revealing Christ as the fulfillment of prophecy, as well as book reviews about a heist of St. Nicholas’ relics and a book of meditations for Advent on George Herbert’s poetry.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

NEWS

Episcopalians Help at the Polls Amid Rising Tensions | By Greta Gaffin

FEATURES

Watts & Co Survives Devastating Flood – And Buys Its Competitor | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps

Jesus and the Great O Antiphons | By David Cox & Michael McLaughlin

Most Part-Time Clergy Love Their Life | By Jeff MacDonald

David’s Celebrates a Larger Space | By Mark Michael

‘Making St. Peter’s a Great Church’ | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps

Growth Through Grace in Waco, Texas | By Weston Curnow

Australian Anglicans Take the Church to the People | By Robyn Douglass

COVENANT

Waiting for the Beloved | By Joseph Mangina

BOOKS & CULTURE

Munzner’s Playfully ‘Ignorant’ Davening | By Dennis Raverty

Nicked | Review by Christine Havens

Wounded, I Sing | Review by Barbara White

The Widening of God’s Mercy | Review by Andrew Goddard

OTHER DEPARTMENTS