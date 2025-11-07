Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Updates

11/23 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The November 23 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story announces the selection of Bishop Sarah Mullally of London as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to serve in the role, and a news analysis by Mark Michael gathers reactions from across the Anglican world.

Also in our News section, Caleb Galaraga reports on plans for a new home for the Episcopal Church’s archives, Arlie Coles discusses a lawsuit against the ACNA by inhibited bishop Derek Jones, and Matthew Olver issues a heartfelt appeal to GAFCON leaders following their announcement of the launch of the Global Anglican Communion.

Several features in this Advent issue focus on the life of prayer. Kevin Goodrich unpacks the insights of three fourteenth century English mystics, Caleb Galaraga narrates the decades-long ministry of the Anglican Fellowship of Prayer, and Pamela Lewis reviews a New York exhibition focused on the Psalms’ impact on medieval art and devotion. Greta Gaffin profiles 15 traditional religious orders that serve God within the Episcopal Church.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Features

Covenant

Commentary

Books & Culture

  • Eddington | Review by Tyler Hummel
  • Sing a New Song: The Psalms in Medieval Art and Life | Review by Pamela Lewis
  • Souvenirs of the Holy | Review by Marcia Hotchkiss
  • The New Testament Around the World | Review by Grant LeMarquand
  • Sanctuary of Healing | Review by David Peters

Other Departments

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places
  • Obituaries

TLC Editors

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

Book Reviews

Should Full Communion Still Be the Goal?

The voice of a new generation of ecumenical theologians in the United States, Eugene Schlesinger provides a groundbreaking response to the past two generations of ecumenists.
News | Anglican Communion

Hurricane Melissa Flattens Jamaican Churches

Bishop Garth Minott of Kingston described the damage as “unprecedented destruction, disaster in terms of our historic buildings.”
Church Life

‘That They May Shine Like Stars in Their Full Dignity’

Newman revolutionized Christianity through his magisterial explorations of the sources of theological authority and truth, the unity of the Church, conscience and religion, and the roles of dissent and consent.
News

Chaplains Challenge Bishop’s Interim Role

A group of chaplains with histories in the ACNA’s chaplaincy jurisdiction claim that Ray Sutton’s appointment has “further aggravated” the church’s “crisis of credibility” in handling clergy misconduct.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2025 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.