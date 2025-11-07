11/23 Issue Online

The November 23 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story announces the selection of Bishop Sarah Mullally of London as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to serve in the role, and a news analysis by Mark Michael gathers reactions from across the Anglican world.

Also in our News section, Caleb Galaraga reports on plans for a new home for the Episcopal Church’s archives, Arlie Coles discusses a lawsuit against the ACNA by inhibited bishop Derek Jones, and Matthew Olver issues a heartfelt appeal to GAFCON leaders following their announcement of the launch of the Global Anglican Communion.

Several features in this Advent issue focus on the life of prayer. Kevin Goodrich unpacks the insights of three fourteenth century English mystics, Caleb Galaraga narrates the decades-long ministry of the Anglican Fellowship of Prayer, and Pamela Lewis reviews a New York exhibition focused on the Psalms’ impact on medieval art and devotion. Greta Gaffin profiles 15 traditional religious orders that serve God within the Episcopal Church.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Features

First Woman Appointed Archbishop of Canterbury | By Mark Michael

Anglican Fellowship of Prayer Passes the Baton to TLC | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

Meet the Episcopal Church’s Monastic Communities | By Greta Gaffin

Covenant

The Advent Within: Preparing Our Hearts | By Kevin Goodrich

Commentary

‘You Have Broken My Heart’: A Letter to My Brothers and Sisters in GAFCON | By Matthew S.C. Olver

Books & Culture

Eddington | Review by Tyler Hummel

Sing a New Song: The Psalms in Medieval Art and Life | Review by Pamela Lewis

Souvenirs of the Holy | Review by Marcia Hotchkiss

The New Testament Around the World | Review by Grant LeMarquand

Sanctuary of Healing | Review by David Peters

Other Departments