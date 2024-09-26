10/20 Issue Online

The October 20 Fall Books & Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
Our cover story takes us inside the nearly hidden and recently restored library of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Richard Mammana interviews Librarian Anna James about the collection’s treasures and brushes with history.
In News, we cover the Sandinista regime’s dissolution of the Diocese of Nicaragua, along with thousands of other NGOs, part of a sustained effort at complete social control. Lauren Cripps profiles Episcopal Divinity School’s new dean and Mark Michael follows seven Virginia churches’ efforts to keep their links with a Haitian school strong amid years of social unrest.
An exploration of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s understanding of the image of God by a senior at Sewanee’s School of Theology is this year’s student essay contest winner. Other features profile five young leaders of the Episcopal Church and several mentoring models for young adults being used at Anglican and Episcopal churches across North America.
Christine Havens follows revitalization in the rural Diocese of Easton in Maryland, where a clergy shortage has evaporated with a crowd of new ordinands and new Latino ministries are being launched.
Plus, we have book reviews, lots of them: on Newman’s soteriology, theological formation in Palestine, the liberal Protestant roots of Christian nationalism, and the Ecumenical Patriarch’s writings, among others.
NEWS
NEWS
- Repressive Regime Dissolves Diocese of Nicaragua | By Mark Michael
STUDENT ESSAYS in CHRISTIAN WISDOM
- Teasing Out a Bonhoefferian Imago Dei | By Michael Sturdy
FEATURES
- Developing Young Servant-Leaders | By Tyler Hummel
- Librarian Anna James Works Within Christopher Wren’s Masterpiece | By Richard Mammana
- Five Under 25 in 2024 | By Weston Curnow
IN SEARCH of GROWTH
- ‘A Smaller but More Responsive Church’ | By Christine Havens
ETHICS
- Why the Church Says No to Polyamory | By Pierre Whalon
DE TERRA VERITAS
- Learning from Our 1919 Pentecostal Moment, Part Two | By Mark Michael
BOOKS
- Newman and Justification | Review by Benjamin J. King
- Joseph Pieper on the Spiritual Life | Review by Lucas Briola
- Call and Commitment | Review by Nicholas Porter
- Baptizing America | Review by Charles Hoffacker
- Called to Act | Review by Charles Hoffacker
- Global Initiatives of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew | Review by Richard Mammana
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
- Sunday’s Readings
- People & Places