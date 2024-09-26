10/20 Issue Online

The October 20 Fall Books & Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story takes us inside the nearly hidden and recently restored library of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Richard Mammana interviews Librarian Anna James about the collection’s treasures and brushes with history.

In News, we cover the Sandinista regime’s dissolution of the Diocese of Nicaragua, along with thousands of other NGOs, part of a sustained effort at complete social control. Lauren Cripps profiles Episcopal Divinity School’s new dean and Mark Michael follows seven Virginia churches’ efforts to keep their links with a Haitian school strong amid years of social unrest.

An exploration of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s understanding of the image of God by a senior at Sewanee’s School of Theology is this year’s student essay contest winner. Other features profile five young leaders of the Episcopal Church and several mentoring models for young adults being used at Anglican and Episcopal churches across North America.

Christine Havens follows revitalization in the rural Diocese of Easton in Maryland, where a clergy shortage has evaporated with a crowd of new ordinands and new Latino ministries are being launched.

Plus, we have book reviews, lots of them: on Newman’s soteriology, theological formation in Palestine, the liberal Protestant roots of Christian nationalism, and the Ecumenical Patriarch’s writings, among others.

NEWS

Repressive Regime Dissolves Diocese of Nicaragua | By Mark Michael

STUDENT ESSAYS in CHRISTIAN WISDOM

Teasing Out a Bonhoefferian Imago Dei | By Michael Sturdy

FEATURES

Developing Young Servant-Leaders | By Tyler Hummel

Librarian Anna James Works Within Christopher Wren’s Masterpiece | By Richard Mammana

Five Under 25 in 2024 | By Weston Curnow

IN SEARCH of GROWTH

‘A Smaller but More Responsive Church’ | By Christine Havens

ETHICS

Why the Church Says No to Polyamory | By Pierre Whalon

DE TERRA VERITAS

Learning from Our 1919 Pentecostal Moment, Part Two | By Mark Michael

BOOKS

Newman and Justification | Review by Benjamin J. King

Joseph Pieper on the Spiritual Life | Review by Lucas Briola

Call and Commitment | Review by Nicholas Porter

Baptizing America | Review by Charles Hoffacker

Called to Act | Review by Charles Hoffacker

Global Initiatives of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew | Review by Richard Mammana

OTHER DEPARTMENTS