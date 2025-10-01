10/19 Issue Online

The October 19 Fall Books & Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story features essays by two theologians, one Episcopalian and one Roman Catholic, celebrating the Catholic Church’s declaration of John Henry Newman as its 38th Doctor of the Church. Both Shaun Blanchard and Benjamin King contributed to the Positio, the official Vatican document proposing the 19th-century theologian, the only former Anglican to be so honored, for this recognition of his important role in explicating the church’s central teachings.

In the News section, Caleb Galaraga records reactions from across the Episcopal Church to the September 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent American political activist who placed his Christian faith at the center of his public profile. Daniel Sitole reports on the intense suffering of Northern Mozambique’s Christians, half a million of whom have been displaced by Islamic jihadists since 2017.

This Books & Education issue also features the winning selection in TLC’s student essay contest, an exploration of Richard Hooker’s “tolerant ecclesiology” by Joshua House, a student at Virginia Theological Seminary. Patrick Britti documents the story behind the most famous photo ever published in our pages, the “Fond du Lac Circus,” which marks its 125th anniversary in November.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

News

Episcopalians Denounce Murder of Charlie Kirk | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

Mozambican Christians Reject Religious War | By Daniel Sitole

International News Briefs

Catholic Voices

Doctor of Doctrinal Development | By Shaun Blanchard

Doctor of the Universal Church | By Benjamin King

Features

West Marin County Mission Builds on Contemplative Life | By Cara Meredith

Baylor, Princeton Offer Anglican Studies | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

A Once-Derided ‘Circus’ That Became Beloved | By Patrick Britti

Covenant

A Word About Mere Christian Hermeneutics | By Garwood Anderson

Student Essay Contest

Books & Culture

James DeKoven | Review by Lawrence Crumb

William Ewart Gladstone | Review by Ian McCormack

Ruptured Bodies | Review by R. William Franklin

Bound Together | Review by Scott Gunn

Diaconal Studies | Review by Bernie Jones

The Blurred Cross | Review by Hannah Armidon

Other Departments