1/12 Issue Online

In our cover story, Tom Middleton profiles two Church of England bishops being widely discussed as potential successors to Archbishop Justin Welby, Graham Usher of Norwich and Guli Francis-Dehqani of Chelmsford, as well as a few dark horses and the church’s internal dynamics that may surface in selecting a new spiritual leader for the Anglican Communion.

In the news section, Mark Michael introduces major proposals for revisions to the Anglican Communion’s best-known description, as well as structural change that minimizes the Archbishop of Canterbury’s role. Lynn Carter-Edmands summarizes some changes to the Episcopal Church’s disciplinary canons now coming into effect.

Features look at issues related to congregational leadership: the widely varying assessments that congregations pay to dioceses and how they affect local ministry; the gifts that Latino Episcopalians bring to the church; and unquestioned prejudices and assumptions about clergy and disability.

We profile churches helping their communities by constructing low-income housing on their properties and stewarding an old-growth forest in Virginia. Greta Gaffin shares the colorful, chaotic tale of Rene Vilatte, a onetime priest of the Diocese of Fond du Lac (among many other churches), beneath whose consecrated hands dozens of questionable denominations sprang to life.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from our independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

Commission Suggests Simpler Role for Canterbury | By Mark Michael

News Analysis: Changes to Title IV | By Lynn Carter-Edmands

Parishes Say ‘Yes, in God’s Back Yard’ | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

What’s a Fair Share? | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps

Cripping the Clergy: Embracing Disability | By Mary Grace DuPree

Embracing Latino Spirituality | By Omar Cisneros

Virginia Church Inducted into Old-Growth Forest | By Cara Meredith

Who Might Be the Next Archbishop of Canterbury | By Tom Middleton

An Episcopus Vagans Who Never Stopped Wandering | By Greta Gaffin

A Three-Day Work Week: The Life of One Priest | By John Mason Lock

Circle of Hope | Review by Neva Rae Fox

Being Here and Invocation | Review by Phoebe Pettingell

How Far to the Promised Land | Review by Brandt L. Montgomery

