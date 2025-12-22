1/11 Issue Online

The January 11 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
In our cover story, Barbara White and Clint Wilson share the vision of “beauty, rest, and unity in a world that is increasingly hostile to those things” that has driven their church’s response to “the Great Anxiety” that is unsettling American Christianity.
Our News section includes an interview with the new president of The Living Church’s board, profiles of new bishops for the Dioceses of Los Angeles, Western Massachusetts, and East Carolina, and an in-depth look at generational divisions and canonical disputes that threaten schism in one of the Anglican Communion’s newest provinces.
Charles Hoffacker profiles the ministry of Latvia’s only Anglican congregation, which “embodies the care of the soul” in in its welcome to people from across the world, and Allen Wakabayashi asks about missed opportunities in forming a new generation of leaders in the Episcopal Church’s weakened campus ministries.
All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.
News
- TLC Board Chooses New President | By Douglas LeBlanc
- Safeguarding Complaint Against Mullally Surfaces | By TLC Staff
- Schism Threatened in Mozambican Church | By Daniel Sitole and Mark Michael
- From a San Antonio Sidewalk, a Congregation Grows | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga
- International News Briefs
Commentary
- Where Are the Young People? | By Allen Wakabayashi
Features
- A Parish Vision for Great Tradition Christianity | By Barbara White and Clint Wilson
- Bishop of Uruguay Finds Call in Kansas | By Weston Curnow
- Find Your Footing | By Charles Hoffacker
Covenant
- Death, the Daily Office, and Christian Formation | By Parker Williams
Books & Culture
- Train Dreams | Review by David Beresford