1/11 Issue Online

The January 11 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Barbara White and Clint Wilson share the vision of “beauty, rest, and unity in a world that is increasingly hostile to those things” that has driven their church’s response to “the Great Anxiety” that is unsettling American Christianity.

Our News section includes an interview with the new president of The Living Church’s board, profiles of new bishops for the Dioceses of Los Angeles, Western Massachusetts, and East Carolina, and an in-depth look at generational divisions and canonical disputes that threaten schism in one of the Anglican Communion’s newest provinces.

Charles Hoffacker profiles the ministry of Latvia’s only Anglican congregation, which “embodies the care of the soul” in in its welcome to people from across the world, and Allen Wakabayashi asks about missed opportunities in forming a new generation of leaders in the Episcopal Church’s weakened campus ministries.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

News

TLC Board Chooses New President | By Douglas LeBlanc

Safeguarding Complaint Against Mullally Surfaces | By TLC Staff

Schism Threatened in Mozambican Church | By Daniel Sitole and Mark Michael

From a San Antonio Sidewalk, a Congregation Grows | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

International News Briefs

Commentary

Where Are the Young People? | By Allen Wakabayashi

Features

A Parish Vision for Great Tradition Christianity | By Barbara White and Clint Wilson

Bishop of Uruguay Finds Call in Kansas | By Weston Curnow

Find Your Footing | By Charles Hoffacker

Covenant

Death, the Daily Office, and Christian Formation | By Parker Williams

Books & Culture