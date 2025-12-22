Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Updates

1/11 Issue Online

By TLC Editors

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

The January 11 Parish Ministry issue ofThe Living Churchisavailable onlineto registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Barbara White and Clint Wilson share the vision of “beauty, rest, and unity in a world that is increasingly hostile to those things” that has driven their church’s response to “the Great Anxiety” that is unsettling American Christianity. 

Our News section includes an interview with the new president of The Living Church’s board, profiles of new bishops for the Dioceses of Los Angeles, Western Massachusetts, and East Carolina, and an in-depth look at generational divisions and canonical disputes that threaten schism in one of the Anglican Communion’s newest provinces.  

Charles Hoffacker profiles the ministry of Latvia’s only Anglican congregation, which “embodies the care of the soul” in in its welcome to people from across the world, and Allen Wakabayashi asks about missed opportunities in forming a new generation of leaders in the Episcopal Church’s weakened campus ministries.  

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.Consider subscribing today. 

News

  • From a San Antonio Sidewalk, a Congregation Grows | By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga 
  • International News Briefs 

Commentary

Features

  • A Parish Vision for Great Tradition Christianity | By Barbara White and Clint Wilson 
  • Bishop of Uruguay Finds Call in Kansas | By Weston Curnow 
  • Find Your Footing | By Charles Hoffacker 

Covenant

Books & Culture

  • Train Dreams | Review by David Beresford  

TLC Editors

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

Commentary

Where Are the Young People?

When it comes to campus ministries in the Episcopal Church, we are struggling. Some dioceses don’t have any campus ministries.
News

Ruch Acquitted on All Charges

The court’s ruling, its first-ever acquittal, followed a decision to set aside two of three independent investigations and to admit additional evidence.
News | Anglican Communion

Videos Show Legacy of John Smyth’s Beatings

Reporter Cathy Newman of London’s Channel 4 has done a comprehensive follow-up documentary about Smyth’s wife, son, and daughters.
Podcast

Jane Austen Cozy Christmas Chat with Haley Stewart and David Goodhew

With love, wit, and a laugh, Jane Austen brought human drama to the drawing room. We love her for it. It also gave her away as a Christian.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2025 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.