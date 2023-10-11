Post List #4
Saint Francis and the Embodiment of Grace
Cultures By Dennis Raverty Figure 1: “Saint Francis of Assisi,” Anonymous (13th century) | Vatican Museums The recent exhibition Saint Francis of Assisi, organized by the National Gallery in London, brought together painting, sculpture, and other…
Anglicans Decry Terrorist Strikes on Israel
Statements by various Anglicans about the deadly attacks on Israeli civilians generally have struck a balanced tone. Two statements, linked from the Facebook page of Episcopal Peace Fellowship, speak from…
Southern Ohio Bishop-Elect’s Church Roots Go Deep
By Kirk Petersen Kristin Uffelman, a future priest, felt her first call to the pulpit at the age of 3. “My first memory is of being in midnight Mass, with…