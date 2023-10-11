The Living Church

Saint Francis and the Embodiment of Grace
Doug LeBlancOct 11, 202310 min read

Cultures By Dennis Raverty Figure 1: “Saint Francis of Assisi,” Anonymous (13th century) | Vatican Museums The recent exhibition Saint Francis of Assisi, organized by the National Gallery in London, brought together painting, sculpture, and other…

The Blindness of Grownups

Amber NoelOct 11, 20230 min read
Soul Healing

Amber NoelOct 10, 20230 min read
Anglicans Decry Terrorist Strikes on Israel

Doug LeBlancOct 9, 20238 min read

Statements by various Anglicans about the deadly attacks on Israeli civilians generally have struck a balanced tone. Two statements, linked from the Facebook page of Episcopal Peace Fellowship, speak from…

Southern Ohio Bishop-Elect’s Church Roots Go Deep

Kirk PetersenOct 9, 20237 min read

By Kirk Petersen Kristin Uffelman, a future priest, felt her first call to the pulpit at the age of 3. “My first memory is of being in midnight Mass, with…

