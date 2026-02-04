People and Places, 2/4

This is the second of two columns from the January 11 edition of TLC. It includes appointments, retirements, and church closures.

Appointments

The Rev. Andrea Arsene is priest associate at All Saints’, Riverside, Calif.

The Rev. Colette Bachand is vicar of St. Mary Magdalene, Seven Lakes, N.C.

The Rev. John Bagby is interim rector of Holy Comforter, Gadsden, Ala.

The Rev. Talley Banazek is deacon at St. Michael’s, Bon Air, Va., and chaplain in the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.

The Rev. Antonio Baxter is deacon at Atonement, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Chris Bishop is interim rector of All Saints’, Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

The Rev. Addison Budnick is associate rector at St. James, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Shannon Bramblett Burke is deacon in charge of Resurrection, Centerville, Utah.

The Rev. Diane Carroll is long-term supply priest at St. Stephen’s, Heathsville, Va.

The Rev. Canon Gus Chrysson is the Diocese of Southeast Florida’s canon for congregational formation.

The Rev. Canon Cricket Cooper is parish priest at St. John’s, Southwest Harbor, Maine.

The Rev. Brian Couvillion is interim rector of Our Savior, Lakeside, Ariz.

The Rev. Cortney Dale is rector of the Ray Valley Benefice, Bicester, Oxfordshire, U.K.

The Rev. Lisa da Silva is priest in charge of Trinity + St. Peter’s, San Francisco.

The Very Rev. Jeffrey Dodge-Hogarth is rector of Holy Cross, Castro Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Lisa Erdeljon is rector of St. John’s, Hampton, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Susan Forshey is priest in charge of St. John’s, Dubuque, Iowa

The Rev. Dr. Carolin Frueh is curate of Chapel of the Good Shepherd, West Lafayette, Ind.

The Rev. John (Trey) Garland is rector of All Saints’, Ashmont, Boston.

The Rev. Joseph Gatungu is vicar of Kiswahili Church Plant in the Diocese of Texas’ San Jacinto Convocation.

Helen and Rick Hargreaves are co-interim directors of Camp Weed and Cerveny Conference Center, Live Oak, Fla.

The Rev. Judy Harris is deacon at Christ Church, Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Rev. Audrey Hasselbrook is transitional rector of St. James, Upper Montclair, N.J.

The Rev. Louis Hays is interim rector of Trinity, Hamilton, Ohio.

The Rev. Suzanne Hood is rector of Trinity, Fredericksburg, Va.

The Rev. Thomas Jackson is vicar of Holy Spirit, West Haven, Conn.

The Rev. David P. Kendrick is rector of St. Monica and St. James, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Matthew W. Kozlowski is vicar of Good Samaritan, Paoli, Pa.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Mary Jayne Ledgerwood is canon for administration at Trinity Cathedral, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. Chris Leung is curate at Calvary, Summit, N.J.

The Rev. Charles Martin is chaplain at St. Martin’s Episcopal Center, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Rev. Charles Mercer is interim rector of St. James, Baltimore.

The Rev. Cara Ellen Modisett is associate rector of Trinity, Staunton, Va.

The Rev. Canon Darius Mojallali is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Albany.

The Rev. Rob Morpeth is chaplain to the retired clergy of the Diocese of Alabama.

The Rev. Perry Mullins is the Diocese of Texas’ canon for congregational and mission vitality.

The Rev. Mack Olson is priest in charge of St. Patrick’s, Kenwood, Calif.

The Rev. Laura Palmer is interim rector of St. Christopher’s, Gladwyne, Pa.

The Rev. Canon Robert Picken is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Morristown, N.J.

The Rev. Craig Reed is assisting priest at St. David’s, Denton, Texas.

The Rev. Scott Reiker is priest in charge of St. George’s, Mount Savage, Md.

The Rev. Kimberly Reinholz is rector of Holy Spirit, Lebanon, N.J.

The Rev. Francisco Javier Rivera Perez is vicar of El Jardin Church Plant, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. Joseph Rose is rector of St. Francis, Stamford, Conn.

James Ryder is interim executive director of Peterkin Camp and Conference Center, Romney, W.Va.

The Rev. Carl Saxton II is rector of Nativity, Dothan, Ala.

The Rev. Thom Sinclair is the Diocese of Washington’s chief operating officer.

The Rev. Stephen R. Smith is associate rector of St. Matthew’s, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The Rev. David Snyder is interim priest at Good Shepherd, Pitman, N.J.

The Rev. Michael Southwick is priest in charge of St. Saviour’s, Old Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. Mary B. Sullivan is director of the Threshold Center, St. Stephen’s, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Joseph Sudano is priest in charge of Grace Church, Honesdale, Pa.

The Rev. Brooklin Taylor is rector of Ascension and Holy Trinity, Wyoming, Ohio.

The Rev. William C. Thomas is interim rector of Christ Church, Elizabeth City, N.C.

The Rev. Craig Vance is rector of St. John the Divine, Morgan Hill, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Winfred Vergara is interim priest in charge of St. Joseph’s, Queens Village, N.Y.

The Rev. William J. Watson III is interim rector of Bruton Parish, Williamsburg, Va.

The Rev. Tracy J. Wells-Miller is rector of Zion, Morris, N.Y.

The Rev. Austin Wendt is associate rector at St. Paul’s, New Orleans.

The Rev. Mark C. Witte is curate and Tarleton campus missioner for St. Luke’s, Stephenville, Texas.

The Rt. Rev. George Young is interim rector of St. Christopher’s, Pensacola, Fla.

Retirements

The Rev. Nancy Cox as rector of All Saints’, Concord, N.C.

The Rev. Lola Culbreath as parish priest at St. Martin’s in the Desert, Pahrump, Nev.

The Rev. Suzi Drury as deacon at St. Michael and All Angels, Mission, Kan.

The Rev. Canon Patricia Grace as rector of St. John’s, Wake Forest, N.C.

The Rev. Kevin Kinsey as pastor of the Aroostook Cluster (St. John’s, Presque Isle, and Good Shepherd, Houlton), Maine

The Rev. James Nutter as rector of St. John’s, Bangor, Maine

The Rev. Canon Tony Powell as the Diocese of Florida’s regional canon for the Santa Fe Region

The Rev. Susan Sowers as rector of St. Christopher’s, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Mark Story as rector of St. Mary’s, Edmond, Okla.

The Rev. Stewart Tabb as rector of Ascension, Norfolk, Va.

Closures-Deconsecrations

Holy Trinity, Kenwood, Ohio

St. Bartholomew’s, Wichita, Kan.