Patristics, Then & Now (Part 1)

It has been said that the 1980s and 1990s marked a kind of golden age for patristic studies. I would not disagree. Those of us who were privileged to live and work in that era—who walked the streets of Oxford, taught from Durham, shared meals with Robert Wilken or Henry Chadwick, or sat under the intellectual discipline of Frances Young or Gerald Bonner—knew that something of consequence was happening. The Fathers were no longer relics of antiquarian interest; they had become companions again, teachers with relevance for both Church and academy.

Several currents converged during that period. There was, first and foremost, an extraordinary academic momentum. Patristics, once confined largely to historical theology or dogmatic proof-texting, had moved into full conversation with classics, philosophy, and late-antiquity studies. Peter Brown’s World of Late Antiquity had already begun to reshape the landscape, and by the 1980s, his students and colleagues were tending to the task with energy and nuance.

Robert Markus, Averil Cameron, and Elizabeth A. Clark were engaging patristic texts not only as historical artifacts but as embedded gifts in cultural and rhetorical worlds. Susanna Elm and Gillian Clark deepened our understanding of asceticism, embodiment, and ecclesial authority. Judith Lieu was beginning to show how early Christian identity was formed in contested social and linguistic spaces.

Institutions like Oxford, Louvain, Durham, Notre Dame, and St. Vladimir’s Seminary became centers of gravity. At Durham, I had the privilege of working alongside scholars such as Carol Harrison and Andrew Louth—both of whom brought remarkable clarity to theological retrieval. Harrison’s work on Augustine’s aesthetics and Louth’s on Gregory of Nyssa and Maximus the Confessor exemplified a generation that refused to separate scholarship from doxology.

In the United States, figures like Brian Daley, William Harmless, and John Behr were publishing with a view to both scholarly integrity and spiritual depth. Rowan Williams, long before Canterbury, was a formidable presence in both East and West—his studies on Arius and the Cappadocians challenged lazy caricatures and invited fresh theological insight.

One cannot speak of that era without mentioning the Oxford International Conference on Patristic Studies. Held every four years at Christ Church, it became a kind of ecclesial and intellectual pilgrimage for patristic scholars from across the globe. I first attended as a young academic, wide-eyed amid the vaulted halls and surrounded by those whose work I had read in journals and monographs. It was there that conversations stretched from Augustine’s exegesis to Cappadocian pneumatology over long dinners in the Hall.

The conference was not merely a venue for papers; it was a gathering place for shared memory and mutual formation. Presentations ranged from the deeply philological to the spiritually luminous, and one could move from a seminar on Syriac hymnography to a lecture on Origen’s hermeneutics without losing theological coherence. It was in those encounters, both formal and informal, that one felt the vitality of a field still tethered to both Church and academy. The Fathers were read, debated, and lived there among the spires, and footnotes gave way to friendships. The proceedings of the Oxford conference, published as Studia Patristica, became a vital bibliographic and scholarly reference point. It was almost as though one could chart the evolution of the field every four years.

Yet another vital sign of this renewal was the flourishing of the North American Patristics Society (NAPS) during the 1980s and 1990s. Once a modest association of historically minded theologians and classicists evolved into a hub of serious scholarly exchange. Annual meetings of NAPS were not only occasions to present papers but moments of collegiality and cross-pollination.

Doctoral students nervously shared panels with their mentors, and conversations in hallways often mattered as much as formal sessions. It was there that lifelong associations were formed, collaborations conceived, and new directions in research began to take shape. Typical attendance ranged from 200 to 400 scholars, and the atmosphere was one of intellectual vitality tempered by genuine fraternity and, may I say, good humor.

Among those who helped guide NAPS through its most vital years were Frederick W. Norris, a specialist in the Cappadocians and a student of Jaroslav Pelikan’s at Yale, who served as a sometime president during the 1980s and 1990s. Later presidents such as Paul M. Blowers—whose work on Maximus the Confessor emerged from the Notre Dame tradition—continued to balance rigorous scholarship with ecclesial commitment. Everett Ferguson’s contributions to early Christian worship and ecclesiology, along with J. Patout Burns’s work on Augustine and social ethics, enriched the society’s interdisciplinary scope.

Behind many of these figures stood Pelikan, a towering presence whose historical vision and editorial leadership shaped a generation. Pelikan’s vision of doctrinal development as the living voice of tradition—rather than a mere fossil record—deeply shaped how a generation approached the Fathers.

There was also, during those years, a deep ecumenical confidence. In the post-Vatican II atmosphere, the Fathers were seen not as partisan figures to be weaponized in doctrinal battles, but as a shared treasury of the undivided Church. Georges Florovsky had laid the groundwork for the neo-patristic synthesis, and scholars such as John Meyendorff, Alexander Schmemann, and Khaled Anatolios carried that vision with theological generosity.

Thomas Torrance, from the Reformed tradition, and Louis Bouyer, from Catholicism, were building bridges between ancient and modern theological concerns. I recall Michael Ramsey in retirement reflecting on Irenaeus and Ignatius as if they were present and living conversational partners, not distant figures of antiquity.

At the same time, the tools of the trade were improving. Critical editions proliferated. Sources Chrétiennes, under the stewardship of Claude Mondésert and others, was producing meticulous bilingual volumes. Corpus Christianorum gave us scholarly access to Latin and Greek Fathers with exceptional precision. English-language readers were served by series like Ancient Christian Writers, Fathers of the Church, and Popular Patristics, the latter spearheaded by John Behr and singular in balancing accessibility and scholarly depth.

Alongside these critical editions, the Christianity and Judaism in Antiquity series—founded by Charles Kannengiesser and later edited by Gregory E. Sterling and John J. Collins—became a vital scholarly resource. Published by the University of Notre Dame Press, the series deepened the patristic toolkit by recovering the complex religious and cultural milieu of the early Church.

It emphasized the Jewish roots and Greco-Roman contexts of early Christian texts, resisting anachronistic readings and encouraging a more historically situated theological engagement. I was honored that my book, The Early Episcopal Career of Athanasius of Alexandria (1991), was included in this series—an experience that placed me in direct conversation with a community of scholars and editors committed to theological clarity and historical precision.

It was not merely that the texts were available; it was that they were being read theologically. Scholars such as Thomas Weinandy, Robert Jenson, and Michel René Barnes were returning to Nicene and post-Nicene theology with fresh vigor. Barnes, along with Lewis Ayres and R.P.C. Hanson, helped reframe our understanding of fourth-century Trinitarian debates—not as simplistic “orthodoxy vs. heresy” but as complex, philosophically engaged, and pastorally driven conversations.

And yet, even as the field reached new heights of integration, accessibility, and interdisciplinary range, the ground beneath it had already begun to shift. Beneath the optimism of retrieval and renewal, subtle tensions emerged—between theology and theory, Church and academy, cohesion and critique.

By the early 1990s, it became increasingly clear: the golden age was giving way to something more diffuse, more fragmented, and, in some respects, more precarious. I will say more in the second part of this essay.