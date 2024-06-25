News | Episcopal ChurchUncategorized General Convention in Photos, June 25 By Asher Imtiaz June 25, 2024 The mosaic takes shape All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC Archbishop Hosam Elias Naoum speaks about the Holy Land George Sumner with a fellow bishop Bishops and others in the visitors gallery Marinez Rosa dos Santos Bassotto, Presiding Bishop of Brazil Episco Disco at Christ Church Cathedral Food truck night Painting mosaic panels The mosaic takes shape FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URLPrint Tags81st General ConventionKentuckyLouisville WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Top headlines. Every Friday. Email Address MOST READ Ayala Harris Handily Wins Re-Election as PHoD News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen - Nominating Committee Presents the PB Slate News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - Bishop Hunn Calls for Church Culture Change News | Episcopal Church Lauren Anderson-Cripps - Deputies Reject 10% Assessment, Back Healthcare Changes News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen - Creation Care Tops Budget Discussion News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - General Convention in Photos, June 23 News | Episcopal Church Asher Imtiaz - CLASSIFIEDS Most Recent News ACNA’s Attendance & Membership Rebound Only four ACNA dioceses reported any attendance decline in 2023. News | Episcopal Church Ayala Harris Handily Wins Re-Election as PHoD The election was the first time in decades that a president of the House of Deputies faced opposition when running for re-election. News | Episcopal Church Nominating Committee Presents the PB Slate Bishop Mark Lattime: “We were a community that was beyond ourselves. We needed to be in discernment with the whole church.” News | Episcopal Church Bishop Hunn Calls for Church Culture Change “I don’t think good leaders stop every two years to ask if they’re being effective,” Bishop Hunn said.