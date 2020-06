LIVING CHURCH MAGAZINE 2010 ARCHIVE

Positions Offered

Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota Florida is searching for a new rector after our previous rector of 26 years retired. Redeemer is an Anglo-Catholic high church that has a variety of different services available. Our candidate will have served at a large parish similar in size to Church of the Redeemer (2300 Members). We are searching for a priest with biblical preaching and teaching, a traditional approach to liturgy. Redeemer’s next rector will have demonstrated previous success in stewardship and fundraising in both operations and capital projects. Redeemer’s next rector will have skills to continue our strong fund-raising for our multi-phase capital campaign (almost 7 million and growing) and the ability to grow our $2,800,000 operating budget, along with motivation to continue and expand our consistent growth. Our next rector will be a person of integrity, strong and deep spirituality, that is passionate in pastoral care and models daily prayer in their life. This person must be able to motivate a large staff and our many parishioners in their spiritual lives. They must be an effective preacher to all ages and support our strong Christian formation program. We are searching for someone very approachable to all ages and dedicated to pastoral care. In being a downtown church, it is vital that our new rector continue with our vital outreach programs in the community and the world. Please send your resume to rectorsearchredeemer@gmail.com We will be collecting resumes until July 3, 2020. Any questions should be directed to Janet Trefry, Senior Warden: 941-809-3771.