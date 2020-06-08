LIVING CHURCH MAGAZINE 2006 ARCHIVE

Positions Offered

Church of the Ascension is an evangelical parish in the heart of Cajun country. Its K-12 school serves 700 students on three campuses across Lafayette with two full-time positions to begin August 2020.

An ordained Associate Rector for Congregational Development with sacerdotal care of Lower and Middle school students, grades 1-7.

Teacher of Christianity to high school students, including world religions. Ordination helpful but not required.

For more information, please contact The Rev’d Joseph Daly, church.rector@ascensionlafayette.com, and visit https://www.ascensionbluegators.org/#.