The Living Word Plus
Already a Living Word Plus subscriber? Sign in to your account.
You are signed in!
Click here to view The Living Word Plus
Manage your account
The Living Word Plus is a weekly subscription resource for preachers, teachers, and anyone seeking to inwardly digest the Sunday lectionary readings.
Created for preachers and teachers.
Our editorial staff thoughtfully curates content from treasures of preaching and teaching past and present, to save time — and enrich your time — as you plan and pray for the coming week’s services. It’s ecumenical, aligned with the rhythms of the Church year, and grounded in the liturgical and spiritual heritage of Anglican and wider Catholic tradition.
For as little as $4.60 per month (with an annual subscription), this is a unique and valued resource for preaching, teaching, worship planning, and individual study.
The Living Word Plus.”
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry
Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church and author of Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times
SIGN UP NOW
We offer annual and monthly subscription options:
Pay one fee for the entire year.
What’s Included In The Living Word Plus?
The weekly Living Word Plus email will have 5 components essential for worship planning:
- Exploring the Texts: Deep reflections from our Sunday’s Readings lectionary archives
- Preaching Today: 3+ contemporary sermons for inspiration by some of our best preachers
- Classic Texts: 3+ voices ancient and modern on topics relevant to the week’s readings
- Articles and Essays: Illuminations and challenges on the week’s biblical themes
- Special content: Exclusive resources for feast days
Click here to see a sample of a recent Living Word Plus email.
In addition to the weekly emails, Living Word Plus subscribers get exclusive access to our community of preachers, teachers, and worship leaders through a Zoom Discussion 2 times per month. We’ll also send special bonus content.
THE DETAILS:
- Don’t want to pay annually? No problem. Monthly subscriptions are available. Once you sign up, you’ll be billed every month until you decide to cancel, which you can do at any time.
- Pro tip: You save $10/year automatically with an annual subscription. And one annual bill may be easier to charge to a professional expense account than a monthly bill.
- Your first issue will arrive on the Monday following your purchase.
- You will need to create a username and password — even if you already have a login for a magazine subscription. The Living Word Plus login is separate, used only for future changes to your email subscription.
- Want a sampling for free? Subscribe for free to The Living Word, our free preaching newsletter, with a small sample of what you receive with The Living Word Plus.