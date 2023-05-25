Sunday Readings

Day of Pentecost, Year A: One Church, Many Gifts
7 Easter, Year A: He Rides in the Heavens
So often, faith is the patient discomfort of “not knowing.”
6 Easter, Year A: The Hidden Ground of Love
Speaking in the Areopagus outside Athens, St. Paul points out, and not with disapproval, that the Athenians “are extremely religious in every way.”
5 Easter, Year A: Newborn Infant
In a liturgical cadence of softly spoken words or the ethereal beauty of ecclesiastical chant, we say what almost cannot be expressed.
3 Easter, Year A: A Broken and Contrite Heart
A heart of stone will not respond to God; a heart unbroken will know almost nothing of God.
2 Easter, Year A: The Breath of Life
The Day of Resurrection is not short. It persists forevermore as the singular reality of the Church.
Easter Day, Year A: My Message for You
Jesus Christ has conquered the grave and death. Death no longer has dominion over him, and it no longer has dominion over you.
Palm Sunday, Year A: Suffered for You
Jesus suffers for us willingly. He is grieved and agitated, grieved even to death at what awaits him, and yet he says to his Father, “Thy will be done.”
5 Lent, Year A: Easter in Lent
Strangely and beautifully, Jesus calls us to participate in the resurrection of our fellow human beings
4 Lent, Year A: Beautiful Eyes
We want to explain suffering to protect ourselves from it. Jesus enters our suffering to heal us and to make us heralds of the gospel.
3 Lent, Year A: Need and God
There are many reasons to be in church, but one of the most important is that we should ask again for a heart of flesh, a heart pure and responsive to God.
2 Lent, Year A: Motion and Stasis
Love of God is first in the order of commanding; the love of neighbor is, however, first in the order of doing
1 Lent, Year A: Superabounding Grace
Sunday's Readings | Feb. 26, 2023 Gen. 2:15-17; 3:1-7 Ps. 32 Rom. 5:12-19 Matt. 4:1-11 The Devil promotes "critical thinking skills" in the face of
Last Epiphany, Year A: Shining Lamps
The unimaginable and transcendent light of Jesus Christ emanates from us. By his light, we are the light of the world.
6 Epiphany, Year A: Deed and Disposition
Murder destroys a human relationship, but so do insults and offensive speech, and the nursing of rage
5 Epiphany, Year A: A True Interpretation
Fasting is a form of abstinence intended, in part, to deepen human empathy.
4 Epiphany, Year A: What the Lord Requires
What can you do to make the small corner of your life more just and more kind? Be honest. Humble yourself, and walk before your God.
3 Epiphany, Year A: True Light
An Old Testament prophecy finds its fulfillment. Isaiah speaks on behalf of God, saying, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.”
2 Epiphany, Year A: Night
Be faithful in many small steps to the high cliff of divine contemplation. Humility is the sure way of ascent.
Holy Name Readings: Our Lord Has a Name
The name of Jesus is our name — we know ourselves in him