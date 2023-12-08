Eugene R. Schlesinger is Lecturer in the Department of Religious Studies at Santa Clara University. He earned his Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from Marquette University, and his research has focused on the relationship between the church’s liturgy and its mission, as well as the ongoing relevance of a theology of sacrifice for the contemporary church. He is the author of Missa Est! A Missional Liturgical Ecclesiology (Fortress Press, 2017), and Sacrificing the Church: Mass, Mission, and Ecumenism (Lexington Books/Fortress Academic, Fall 2019), and understands his vocation to be an Episcopalian who does Catholic theology.

In addition to his scholarship, Gene is a churchman and a family man. Before his doctoral studies and his entry into the Episcopal Church, he served in pastoral ministry, mainly at a church plant. He and his wife, Loren, just celebrated 17 years of marriage, and together they have two daughters, Joann and Evelyn.