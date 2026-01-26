‘What Did He Say?’ (Epiphany 4, Year A)

February 1 | Epiphany 4, Year A

Micah 6:1-8

Psalm 15

1 Corinthians 1:18-31

Matthew 5:1-12

The “blessed are” statements in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount have been described as the Christian Manifesto. Through them, Jesus is telling his followers what the attitudes of kingdom citizens are to be while they live in this world. And to each attitude he appends a promise as reinforcement. Right away we recognize that these attitudes are not part of our natural repertoire as human beings. The unnatural nature of the Beatitudes is further emphasized because they illustrate that we are blessed not in receiving but in giving.

The poor in spirit put others first.

Those who mourn grieve for the sins of the world.

The meek are those who live by the quiet confidence of God and not by self-promotion.

Those who hunger and thirst for righteousness seek God with the single-mindedness of a traveler searching for water in the desert.

The merciful practice constant forgiveness of their neighbors.

Those who are pure in heart are motivated to live godly lives purely by their love of others.

Peacemakers work for reconciliation between human beings, mankind, and creation, and humankind and God—just as Jesus did.

But then the final beatitude takes the counterintuitive character of these pronouncements to a whole other level. The question in the minds of the first listeners must have been, What did he say? “Blessed are those who are persecuted … Blessed are you when people … persecute you.”

It is as if Jesus is saying that the mere experience of persecution does not make you a kingdom citizen. The persecution spoken of here occurs when we stand for the Truth and get maltreated for it. As we make our stand, however, we must do everything possible to be sure that we are being persecuted for the message rather than the method.

Our work as members of the Church is to witness to the kingdom and its King. This work is predicated on our faith in the King and not on the conditions of the society around us. Such an unnatural witness will challenge and convict those who have chosen to live a different way. When people are made uncomfortable, they invariably attack what they discern as the source of their discomfort. But when the kerosene of falsehood is thrown on the flame of truth, the flame is only made larger and brighter.

Our ultimate joy is only to be found in being one of God’s blessed servants. But, as seen in all the Beatitudes, the only way to be a citizen of heaven is not to make that our goal, but rather to make loving obedience to God our reason for being. God’s people are called to participate in his redemption of the world by witnessing to his steadfast love and mercy reflected in his Son, Jesus Christ.

The way we announce and demonstrate the holy God’s purpose and direction is by living lives that are radically different, lives that are focused on obeying God. Our lives are to be motivated by the question “What’s in it for Jesus?” and not “What’s in it for me?” Our goal is to be in relationship with God, for that is the purpose for which we have been created. In that relationship is everything, so there can be no greater reward.

Look It Up: Micah 6:1-8

Think About It: Jesus’ Beatitudes are an excursus on Micah 6:8b.