The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Palm Sunday, Year A)

March 29 | Palm Sunday, Year A

Isaiah 50:4-9a

Psalm 31:9-16

Philippians 2:5-11

Matthew 26:14–27:66

or Matthew 27:11-54

The Passover focused the attention of the Israelites on God. They were reminded of God’s great act of deliverance in the past, his sustaining will in the present, and his promise of a dwelling place with him in the future. The believing participant saw the promises for the future in the present through the experiences of the past. The sacred symbols were the unleavened bread and the four cups of wine, culminating with the Elijah cup, which the prophet would return to consume at the coming of the Messiah. This night, Jesus would transform the Passover forever.

It was not from worldly powers and physical bondage that Jesus would deliver his people. Rather, his deliverance would be from the spiritual forces of evil and our bondage to sin. The sign for deliverance would not be the blood of lambs, but the blood of Jesus. The sustenance for the journey to the Promised Land would not be manna, the bread of angels, or matzah, the bread of flight, but the broken body of the Lord. The destination would not be their geographical country, but the eternal kingdom of God.

As God’s redeeming plan was unleashed by the entry of sin into the world, his ultimate act of redemptive love was ushered in by bitter betrayal. The evil of the world can do no worse than stimulate its own destruction. God’s love trumps the evil of sin every time.

The will of God will be accomplished regardless of the obstruction of human disobedience. In fact, God uses our betrayal, rebellion, and denial, and even our cowardice, in fulfilling his will. Although our actions may participate in God’s redemptive work, we are still held responsible for them. Recognizing and repenting of our sinful thoughts and actions is the only way that we can be redeemed by God for his kingdom.

This is a great comfort for those who read about Jesus and believe that he is the Son of God and Redeemer of sinners. The revelation of God’s nature in Scripture is that he is loving, merciful, almighty, and just. He is holy and pure, which means he cannot accept sin without becoming contaminated and impure. If he did, he would no longer be God. If he simply forgave our sins and did not punish them, then he would no longer be just and, therefore, God. However, if he could only work with those who are pure and sinless, then we would be lost and there would be no hope for the world. But God, who is sovereign over all things, created a way of dealing with the needs of this sin-filled world and maintaining his nature. The horrors of betrayal, rebellion, denial, and cowardice were the only raw materials that God had to work with to redeem a kingdom from this defiled world. His answer was the incarnation of the Son and his death on the cross.

As providers of those raw materials, we cannot begin to work our way into the kingdom. Rather, by them we are condemned to be excluded. But “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” We have built a wall of sin between the world and God’s kingdom, but God has cut a door in the wall. The door, however, is only seen and passed through by those who have the faith in Jesus Christ that leads them to repent and seek God’s will.

Look It Up: Philippians 2:5-8

Think About It: Whoever we are, as followers of Jesus Christ, we are to empty ourselves of our selves.