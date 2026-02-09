The Cloud of Glory (Last Epiph., Year A)

Feb. 15 | Last Epiphany, Year A

Exodus 24:12-18

Psalm 2 or Psalm 99

2 Peter 1:16-21

Matthew 17:1-9

Moses was called up the mountain and the raw power of God descended to meet him there. We know from the appearances of God throughout the Bible that the cloud was a theophany—a manifestation of God. He appeared as the cloud both in this passage and in Exodus 34 (5-7; 29-35) on Sinai. Again, in Exodus he was the cloud that filled the tabernacle (40:34-35). Even in Isaiah’s prophecy of the day of the Messiah, the cloud in Zion was the presence of God (4:1-6). If the cloud indicated the presence of God, who then is this Moses?

Moses is the mediator between God and his people Israel. Through Moses, God convinced Pharaoh to release Israel from bondage. Through Moses, God parted the sea and washed away the oppressors. Through Moses, God led the people through the wilderness and offered Israel a covenant. Through Moses, God gave the Law and instructed the people to build the tabernacle for his presence among them. In short, Moses is the great redemptive figure of the Old Testament, and Moses is called into the cloud as the chosen redeemer of God’s chosen people.

In Scripture, God’s appearance and his redemptive action go hand-in-glove. God appeared to Moses in a cloud during the Exodus, the central redemptive event for the Hebrew people. God also appeared to the prophet Isaiah at the beginning of his ministry, which also included the redemption of Israel, this time from Babylon (Isa. 6:4-5). Gideon had a vision of God before he led 300 men in the rout of the Midianites (Jdg. 6:11-7:25), thus freeing Israel from oppression. Even the liberating defeat of the Philistines by Samson was preceded by the appearance of God to his parents (Jdg. 12). From these and other passages it becomes clear that the visual appearance of God in the Old Testament is integrally connected to his redemptive plan.

God calls his chosen redeemer into the cloud.

On another mountain, 1,200 years after Moses, God descended as a cloud heralding the next and final step in his redemptive plan for his people. Jesus climbed the mountain with three disciples: Peter, James, and John. There Jesus appeared, shining forth with the divine glory and discussing God’s final salvific step with Israel’s redeemer, Moses, and with Elijah, the herald of the Messiah. Jesus is the final and eternal Redeemer of all faithful people. As one would expect from the study of the Old Testament, the cloud descended upon the mountain and on the chosen Redeemer, and a voice pronounced the awesome truth: “This is my Son, the Beloved; with him I am well pleased; listen to him!”

This statement is the essence of the Christian faith, the central message of the entire Bible. This is the old, old story that we are called to pass down through the church. This is the truth. Jesus is our salvation. Obey him and live.

Within three years of the Transfiguration, on Mount Zion Jesus was lifted up on the cross and died for our sins. Suddenly the sky was dark, the storm of raw power was unleashed and the earth quaked. So impressed was the Roman centurion that he proclaimed a truth he otherwise could not have known: “Truly this man was God’s Son!” (Matt. 27:54).

As it is written: “I know that my Redeemer lives” (Job 19:25). He is Emmanuel, God with us (Matt. 1:23). How can we know for sure? In the Bible, the cloud has repeatedly told us so.

Look It Up: Matthew 17:7-8

Think About It: When the cloud departed, the disciples were left with Jesus alone. What does that mean for us?