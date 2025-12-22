That the World Might Know (Christmas 1, Year A)

December 28 | Christmas 1, Year A

Isaiah 61:10–62:3

Psalm 147 or Ps. 147:13-21

Galatians 3:23-25; 4:4-7

John 1:1-18

We remember first lines of the stories that have shaped our lives and we return to them as we do to the traditions of Christmases past. Simply put, our lives would not be the same without these stories. We come to know something about the world and about ourselves through living by them vicariously.

Among first lines, the most memorable is the opening sentence of the Gospel of John: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Since the creation of humankind, God has revealed himself to us by speaking to us. He has spoken a story into our ears—his story—and he has drawn us into that story. In John’s gospel we read further that “the Word became flesh and lived among us, and we have seen his glory, the glory as of a father’s only son, full of grace and truth.”

God’s story was written in the flesh and blood of human beings so that human beings might understand the message. The Word that was with God from the beginning and is God became the story of God among the people of the world.

This embodied Word was the Light because the Truth about God was written in flesh and blood so that human beings might be enlightened about the Truth. If there ever was a life that was truly an open book, it was that of the baby in the manger. The whole story is not our story, but the story of God. We human beings are not the actors—we are the audience. God is the author, the producer, the director, and the actor with all of creation as his stage.

The Word became flesh so that the world might know the One who spoke the Word. The story of Jesus is one that we can read in this life and come to know God’s nature and will. But it is also the story that is the vehicle of our coming into a relationship with God for all eternity.

Stories become our favorites because they make a difference in how we think and act. While a textbook might give us facts we might otherwise not know, a story gives us a life we would otherwise not experience. Textbooks dissect while story books connect. A story weaves a tapestry in which the threads of the reader’s life become entangled with those of the narrative. We fight the orcs alongside elves and hobbits. We tell Elizabeth that her prejudice is causing her to misjudge Mr. Darcy as prideful. We cry out to Samson to flee Delilah. No matter how many times we read the story, there we are—our lives mingled in those words.

God, having created us, narrated a story when he wanted to make himself known to humankind. He spoke about himself and he spoke us into his story. Like any good story, God’s story is to be shared. It is a story for all people and is to be told throughout the world. As Jesus was the Word who wrote God’s story in flesh and blood, the Church is Christ’s body and is to go and do likewise. As those whose lives are mingled with God’s in his story, we are to invite others to come into the story.

Look It Up: Galatians 4:4-7

Think About It: Every step in the progression from worldly human being to heir of the kingdom was made by God without our participation.