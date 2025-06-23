Sons Beget Sons (Pentecost 3, Year C)

June 29 | Pentecost 3, Year C

2 Kgs. 2:1-2, 6-14

or 1 Kgs. 19:15-16, 19-21

Ps. 77:1-2, 11-20 or Ps. 16

Gal. 5:1, 13-25

Luke 9:51-62

As birth and death define the limits of physical life, death and birth define our new life in Christ. Birth is the process of bringing that which is not into that which is. And in simplest terms, death is the opposite. Death to us seems so final—people die and they are no more. We can talk about our memories, but those people are not our memories. So, when we read that we must die to self to be born into the kingdom of God, we tend to think in metaphorical terms or superficially accept it as more religious jargon. But this ignores the radical nature of the transformation that is necessary for us to live in a reconciled relationship with God.

In this life, we naturally do things according to the way of the flesh. We are self-centered, greedy, and thoroughly competitive when left to our own devices. The only way to live our lives in a new, godly manner is to start over—to die to the flesh, our natural way, and be reborn by the Spirit, into our new and supernatural life. This is the life that is distinguished by the godly, other-centered traits of love, reconciliation, and generosity.

When we are born again, we are born into the kingdom of God as firstborn “sons” of God; therefore, we are full heirs of his kingdom. The resulting difference should be seen in the way we live. Not only will we manifest the fruit of the Spirit, but through that fruit we will propagate the kingdom.

Trees propagate through their fruit. The fruit is attractive to animals that eat the fruit and then distribute the seeds on the ground. When the seeds germinate, they take root and another tree is born, more fruit results, and the cycle repeats itself year in and year out. Trees beget trees through their fruit.

As sons of the kingdom, our fruit should be different and attractive to the sons of the world. Even the most self-centered, decadent, and violent people do not find their traits attractive in other people. We all desire relationships in which we are valued, loved, and can trust the other person, and someone seems to truly care about us and look after our best interests. So, the fruit of the Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—should be unique and attractive to the citizens of this world of competition, oppression, and betrayal. Of course, the seed at the center of the fruit of the Spirit is the gospel of Jesus Christ. When the fruit is shared, the seed is released and the kingdom spreads. It is through our fruit, the fruit of the Spirit, that we as sons of the kingdom beget more sons of the kingdom.

God’s original command to humankind in the garden was “Be fruitful and multiply.” And his original command has never changed. We are to be fruitful and multiply the kingdom population. Sin made us fruitless—dead to the kingdom. Through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we are forgiven and reborn in the Spirit so that we may become fruitful again. And through our fruitfulness we once again can obey our Father’s command to be fruitful and multiply sons for the kingdom of God. As trees beget trees in this world, in the kingdom sons beget sons.

Look It Up: Luke 9:52-56

Think About It: We are not responsible for people’s reaction to the gospel. We are called to be merchants of grace.