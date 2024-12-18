People & Places, December 18

This is the second of two columns from the November 24 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Michael Alford is canon for congregational care at St. Peter’s Cathedral, St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rev. Alissa G. Anderson is rector of St. John’s, Midland, Mich.

The Rev. Amelia Arthur is head chaplain at St. Catherine’s School, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Cyntha Gilks Ayers is vicar of St. Paul’s, Holdenville, Okla.

The Rev. Canon Michael Barlowe is interim pastor at St. John’s, Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Rev. Betsy Baumgarten is assistant chaplain at St. Giles Chapel, Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. William Bergmann is priest in charge of Trinity Chapel, Shirley, and St. Mark’s, Westford, Mass.

The Ven. Chris Beukman is parish deacon at St. John’s, Holbrook, and Bristol Trinity, North Easton, Mass.

The Rev. Beth Blunt is rector of St. John the Baptist, Breckenridge, Colo.

The Rev. Sarah Brock is vicar of St. Mark’s, Erie, Pa.

The Rev. Miguel Bustos is archdeacon of the Diocese of California and director of the School for Deacons.

The Rev. Bryan Callen is rector of St. Philip’s, Ardmore, Okla.

The Rev. Dr. Noah Campbell is vicar of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Stacey Carpenter is senior associate rector at St. James, Lancaster, Pa.

The Rev. Caroline Carter is assistant rector of St. Paul’s Memorial, Charlottesville, Va.

The Rev. Lea Colvill is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Estes Park, Colo.

The Rev. Pamela (Pan) Conrad is interim rector of Memorial, Baltimore.

The Rev. David Crosby is interim rector of Trinity, Fredericksburg, Va.

The Rev. Susanna DesMarais is priest in charge locum tenens at Christ Church, Coronado, Calif.

The Rev. Melina Dezhbod is assistant rector at St. Elizabeth’s, Ridgewood, N.J.

The Rev. Claire Elser is rector of St. Matthew’s, Lincoln, Neb.

The Rev. Hunter Farrow is priest in charge of Transfiguration, Palos Park, Ill.

The Rev. Clare Field is locum tenens at Trinity, Marble Falls, Texas.

The Rev. Todd FitzGerald is rector of St. John’s, West Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Michael Foley is interim rector of St. Peter’s, Carson City, Nev.

The Rev. Celeste Geldreich is locum tenens at Good Shepherd, Kingwood, Texas.

The Rev. Isaias Ginson is rector of Advent, Brownsville, Texas.

The Rev. Gina Gore is priest in charge of St. James, Danbury, Conn.

The Rev. Mary Gregorius is interim priest at Messiah, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

The Rev. Jim Harrison is interim rector of Trinity, Iowa City, Iowa.

The Rev. Meredith Day Hearn is canon for congregations in the Diocese of Southern Ohio.

The Rev. Yoimel Gonzalez Hernandez is rector of St. Stephen and the Incarnation, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Robert Hill is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Athens, and Epiphany, Nelsonville, Ohio.

The Rev. Al Holland is interim dean at Philadelphia Cathedral, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Elizabeth Hoster is interim priest at Ascension and Holy Trinity, Wyoming, Ohio.

The Rev. Erika Jackson-Essiem is interim rector for St. John the Baptist, Aptos, Calif.

The Rev. Stephanie Jenkins is chaplain for the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard.

The Rev. Trey Kennedy is rector of Holy Comforter, Drexel Hill, Pa.

The Rev. Marie Kirk-Clunan is clergy in charge of Holy Apostles, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Matthew Kozlowski is associate rector at Good Samaritan, Paoli, Pa.

The Rev. Jo Ann Jaén Lagman is the Episcopal Church’s missioner for Asiamerica ministries.

The Rev. Dr. Austin Leininger is interim director of Anglican Studies at Iliff School of Theology, Denver.

The Rev. Andrew Cruz Lillegard is rector of St. Thomas, Menasha, Wis.

The Rev. Megan Limburg is priest in charge of St. James’, Montross, and St. Paul’s, Nomini Grove, Va.

The Rev. Constance Lorenz is parish deacon at All Saints’, Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

The Rev. Jonathan Maresca is curate of St. Stephen’s, Huntsville, Texas.

Ms. Miriam McKenney is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s missioner for Beloved Community.

The Rev. Gary Meade is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Mississippi.

The Rev. Caroline Mitchell is assisting clergy at St. Thomas, McLean, Va.

The Rev. Nancy Moore is rector of Christ Church, Norway, Maine.

Missy Morain is missioner for Christian formation, children, and youth ministries in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Rick Morley is rector of St. David’s, Wayne, Pa.

The Rev. Donnel O’Flynn is rector of St. Patrick’s, Bigfork, Mont.

The Rev. Jeremy O’Neill is associate priest at Redeemer, Bryn Mawr, Pa.

The Rev. Alane Osborne is priest in residence at Trinity, Troy, Ohio.

The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Papazoglakis is priest in charge of St. James on the Lake, Kemp, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Thomas Papazoglakis is priest in charge of St. Matthias, Athens, Texas.

Rachel Ravellette is director of communications for the Diocese of the Great Lakes.

The Rev. Natalie Perl Regan is associate rector at St. Paul’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Canon J. Sierra Reyes is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of California.

The Rev. Lissie Rhoton is rector of Christ and Grace, Petersburg, Va.

The Rev. Mark S. Ricker is priest in charge of Christ Church, Bayfield, Wis.

The Rev. Jim Said is vicar of Good Samaritan, Brownsburg, Ind.

The Rev. Christopher Scott is rector of Christ Church, Clarksburg, and St. Barnabas’ Chapel, Bridgeport, W.Va.

The Rev. Christine Schaefer is rector of St. Pierre’s, Gauthier, Miss.

The Rev. Colleen Schiefelbein is priest in charge of St. Martin de Porres, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. John Schmidt is associate rector of Epiphany, New York.

The Rev. Dr. Hector Sintim is rector of St. Cyprian’s, Hampton, Va.

The Rev. Amy Whitcomb Slemmer is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Hanover, Mass.

Justin Smith is head of school at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, Middletown, Del.

The Rev. Tammy Smith-Firestone is rector of St. John the Evangelist, Chico, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Michael Spencer is rector of St. Thomas, Battle Creek, Mich.

The Rev. Meghan Sweeney is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Newton Highlands, Mass.

Nana Afia Tenkoramaa is the Diocese of Alabama’s director of communications.

Brad Thompson is executive director of DaySpring Camp and Conference Center, Parrish, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Marisa Tabizon Thompson is rector of Epiphany, San Carlos, Calif.

The Rev. Canon John Thompson-Quartey is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Newnan, Ga.

The Rev. Dr. Cynthia B. Walter is long-term supply priest at Grace Memorial, Port Republic, Va.

The Rev. Hal Weidman is priest in charge of Christ Church, Valdosta, Ga.

The Rev. Ian Wetmore is vicar of All Souls, Stony Brook, N.Y.

The Rev. Steven Wilco is interim canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Western Massachusetts.

The Rev. Ryan Williams is rector of St. Philip’s, Joplin, Mo.

Retirements

The Rev. David Galletly as rector of All Saints, Duncan, Okla.

The Rev. Canon Tim Hodapp as the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s canon for congregations and transitions.

The Rev. Peter Jenks as rector of St. John Baptist, Thomaston, Maine.

The Rev. Dr. Mary Jayne Ledgerwood as rector of Trinity, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. David Lucey as rector of St. Francis, Great Falls, Va.

The Rev. Kevin Matthews as campus minister at St. Mary’s House, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. Ken McCaslin as parish deacon at St. David’s, Radnor, Pa.

The Rev. Darren Miner as rector of Incarnation, San Francisco.

The Rev. Stephen Moore as rector of Trinity, Gulph Mills, Pa.

The Rev. Gregory Morgan as interim priest in charge of St. Alban’s, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Gwyneth Murphy as interim priest at Good Shepherd, Granite Springs, N.Y.

The Rev. John (Jack) Myers as rector of St. Mark’s, Bay City, Texas.

The Rev. Ron Philips as priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Thermopolis, Wyo.

The Rev. Paula Rachal as vicar of All Saints, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. John Richmond as rector of Christ the King, Normal, Ill.

The Rev. Michelle Roos as rector of St. Philip’s, Indianapolis.

The Ven. Paul Scanlan as archdeacon of the Diocese of Southern Ohio.

Anna Stefaniak as the Diocese of Chicago’s canon for administration.

Closures

Our Saviour, Lugerville, Wis.

Trinity, Saugerties, N.Y.