Life Unbound (Lent 5, Year A)

March 22 | Lent 5, Year A

Ezekiel 37:1-14

Psalm 130

Romans 8:6-11

John 11:1-45

What happens when uncreated and everlasting life meets death? Or to phrase it differently: What happens when the Author of life rewrites the script for life? Such a revision would result in so fundamental a change that, although we are able to probe the subatomic world, we cannot begin to fathom the depths of that mystery. Yet, as far as that is beyond our comprehension, it has been promised. In fact, the final line has already been spoken: “Unbind him, and let him go.”

Those are the final words of Jesus to the people at the tomb of Lazarus after he has restored life to the dead man. This whole episode in John’s Gospel is filled with death speech. We hear that Lazarus’ illness was not unto death; the disciples protest Jesus’ decision to go to Bethany because the Jews were out to kill him; Jesus explains that Lazarus is dead; Thomas suggests that the disciples go and die with Jesus; both Martha and Mary tell Jesus that Lazarus would not have died if Jesus had come sooner; Jesus tells Martha that those who believe in him will never die, … even if they do die; Jesus is told that Lazarus has been dead four days; and Lazarus, the dead man, comes out of the tomb. Death, death, death, and more death. But is death the last word?

Death, the ever-present reality in human life and its absolute boundary, collides with absolute life at the tomb in Bethany. That is why Jesus answers Martha by saying, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” And later, Jesus said, “Did I not tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?” What do they end up seeing? Lazarus is raised from the grave and given life. Therefore, with Lazarus’ resurrection, the glory of God—that is, his true nature—is revealed to the world. He is life and the Author of life, and that life is in Jesus, the Son of God.

With the raising of Lazarus, we do not come to the end of the story, but only a scene that gives us the background necessary to recognize the plot and understand the final act when it comes. It is a sign pointing us to the promise, just as the exodus from Egypt and the return of the exiles from Babylon were before it. Each builds on the other so that we, the audience, can have some idea about the meaning of the final act. It is an act that began with the empty tomb on Easter morning. At the tomb in Bethany, life overcame death and Lazarus was given freedom to live again. Lazarus’s new life, however, is still bound by death. In the tomb outside Jerusalem, the Author of life did not so much unbind life from death as he turned the table on death and bound death by life. “Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live.” Furthermore, in this new life, “everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” There is life followed naturally by death, which is followed supernaturally by life, and that life is eternal.

For all people, whether they believe in Jesus or not, death will speak the final sentence in this life. But that is not the end of God’s narrative. The prophecy is that these dry bones can live again through the Word of God. For those who believe in Jesus as the Son of God and the Author of life, death will not be the last word. That word will be the breath of Life. Jesus is the word that is life unbound.

Look It Up: Romans 8:6-8

Think About It: Our responsibility is to silence the mortal flesh so that we can hear the voice of God.