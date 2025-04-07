King of the Jews and More (Palm Sunday, Year C)

April 13 | Palm Sunday, Year C

The Liturgy of the Palms

Luke 19:28-40

Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29

The Liturgy of the Word

Isaiah 50:4-9a

Psalm 31:9-16

Philippians 2:5-11

Luke 22:14-23:56 or Luke 23:1-49

In the Gospel readings, St. Luke takes us from the Mount of Olives to Golgotha—from the triumphal entry into Jerusalem to the crucifixion outside the city. We hear about two very different processions, with very different results. Jesus has experienced being joyfully received as the deliverer of Israel and being hatefully rejected as a blasphemer and rebel.

In our experience of liturgical whiplash, we can only question whether it was true. As we attempt to find an answer, we might ask another question: Is there anything consistent throughout the narrative? When we study the narrative, we find a consistent theme:

During Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, the people proclaim him king and he does not deny it.

At the Last Supper, Jesus tells his disciples that his Father has conferred on him a kingdom.

Before Pilate, Jewish leaders accuse Jesus of proclaiming himself king.

When Pilate asks Jesus if he is a king, Jesus does not deny it.

When Herod mocks Jesus, he dresses him like a king.

As Jesus hangs on the cross, the soldiers not only mock him as “King of the Jews” but fix a placard over his head declaring it as his crime.

One of the criminals crucified with Jesus asks that Jesus remember him when he comes into his kingdom.

Clearly, the thread throughout the narrative is of Jesus as the King of the Jews. What kind of king was Jesus? He did not have an army. He did not have wealth. He did not have political power. He did not have a palace. He did not have a visible crown. All he had was a small group of 12 dedicated followers, and a motley crew of hangers-on. What can we learn from Scripture?

The Old Testament prophecy about the king who was to come points to his being a God-sent Redeemer. There are three major strands of prophecy.

The first strand is that of the Son of David. This figure was to be the contemporary image of King David. Israel looked back on David as the one who was obedient to God, established Jerusalem as the central city of Israel, and extended the nation’s borders. He was a righteous and a victorious king. As David was the anointed king, this Son of David would also be the Messiah (anointed one). He would be the anointed king and the focus of unity for the people. As David was a shepherd, he would also be the shepherd of the people.

The second royal strand in the Old Testament is the Son of Man. The Prophet Daniel spoke of the Son of Man as a reigning king. This king would not be sovereign only over the nation of Israel, but rather was given universal dominion over people and nations. His kingdom would be everlasting.

In the Prophet Isaiah we find the third strand, the Suffering Servant. He would be the universal Redeemer and the obedient and righteous Son of God. He would confound the nations and be the atonement for the sins of the world. In short, he would provide for the eternal well-being of his people.

The purpose of a king is to provide for his people, direct the citizens of his kingdom, and protect his people. These three purposes may be symbolized by the shepherd’s staff, the throne of authority, and the chariot of power.

The Palm Sunday liturgy informs our understanding of Jesus’ kingship. His cross is his staff, his throne, and his chariot. The cross is his staff because it is the symbol of his comfort and provision for his people—reconciliation and peace with God. It is his throne because it is the symbol of his unifying power and authority in the world. It is his chariot because it is the symbol of his victory for his people over sin, death, and the principalities and powers of this world.

Palm Sunday is about the exaltation of Jesus—not only as King of the Jews, but as the Redeemer King of all creation.

Look It Up: Hebrews 7:1-3

Think About It: Jesus is the King of Peace, the King of Righteousness, the Son of God, and our eternal High Priest.