Jesus Is the Gospel (Advent 4, Year A)

December 21 | Advent 4, Year A

Isaiah 7:10-16

Psalm 80:1-7, 16-18

Romans 1:1-7

Matthew 1:18-25

Ahaz does not want a sign, but he’s given one anyway. He has already been told that his fears are unfounded and is challenged to stand firm in his faith in God. It is in that context that Isaiah offers him the opportunity to have the prophecy verified by a sign from God. Ahaz, however, has already made up his mind and desires no sign that might contradict his decision. He has chosen the way of judgment.

When Isaiah announces the sign, standing next to him is his son, whose name is Shear-Jashub. The literal translation of his name is “a remnant shall repent.” To Ahaz, and through him to the leadership of Judah, the question is whether they will heed the sign, repent, and be delivered, or if they will reject the sign and experience the judgment. Eight centuries later, Herod and the Jewish leadership faced the same choice. Tragically, they made the same decision as Ahaz.

The birth of Jesus was a strange and dangerous affair in first-century Judah: his mother was an unmarried young woman, claiming to be pregnant with a child by God rather than by her intended husband. By all measures this could be interpreted as adultery, as well as blasphemy, and be punishable by death. Yet God had given her to a righteous and merciful man, Joseph, who hoped to extract himself from an embarrassing situation, but was not willing to have the young woman stoned. Being a righteous man, he was open to God.

Having been visited by an angel, Joseph was convinced of the truth of Mary’s claim and his God-given role to be the human protector and provider of both mother and child. In addition, he was given the identity of the child through the names drawn from the Old Testament prophecies. This child was Immanuel (“God with us”) and Jesus (“Yahweh is salvation”). In this child, the divine promises would be fulfilled—that God would dwell with his people (Ex. 29:45) and redeem a people to himself (Ps. 130:8).

The good news about God is that he has fulfilled his promise and it can be received by those who believe. This child born of Mary in Bethlehem and raised under the protection of Joseph is the Messiah, the Promised One. In him is the salvation of the world, and through him God’s kingdom has broken into the world so that we might know God and experience his Spirit in our lives.

Jesus is the gospel. He is the sign and the fulfilment of the sign that was offered to Ahaz, revealed to Joseph, brought into the world through Mary, targeted by Herod, sacrificed for sinners, appeared to St. Paul, rose from the dead for all to see, and ascended into heaven. The gospel is not essentially an announcement, proclamation, or a program. The gospel is a person—the Word Incarnate.

We are faced with the same choice faced by all the people in today’s readings. There is no eternally good news without faith in Jesus, because he is the gospel. St. Paul’s hope (and God’s will) is that we come to see the surpassing greatness of the gospel and throw off everything that restrains us from fully repenting and turning to Christ in faith. Jesus is the news that makes all other good news only relative—a shadow. He is the Way by which reconciliation with God, our Summum bonum, is accessed. The remnant shall repent and live by God’s goodness through Jesus Christ.

Look It Up: Matthew 21:42-44

Think About It: To reject the Truth is to live a lie and forfeit eternal life.