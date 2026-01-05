Fulfilling All Righteousness (Epiphany 1, Year A)

January 11 | Epiphany 1, Year A

From the perspective of salvation history, the story of Jesus’ baptism helps us learn a lot about God. There is the godly humility of both main characters: The prophet who proclaimed himself unworthy yet still submitted to perform the act; and the Messiah who, although he was without sin, submitted himself to be baptized by a sinner so that he might be identified with sinners.

In addition, there is the dove—the symbol of the One who hovered over the chaos at creation; the meaning of the name Jonah, the Lord’s prophet to the Gentiles in Nineveh; and the messenger of deliverance to the passengers of the ark. Finally, there is the voice from heaven. The words that are spoken are the words recorded by the Prophet Isaiah when he speaks of the Suffering Servant, who would die for the sins of his people. They are also the words we read in Psalm 2 when the Lord proclaims the future king to be his son who will rule over all the world. The full Trinity is present and involved in the coming of the kingdom into the world and the deliverance of a people to God forever.

Historically, God has called various individuals and groups into his service. Moses, David, Nebuchadnezzar, and Israel are all referred to in the Bible as God’s servants. All the previous servants, however, have been imperfect. In the passage from Isaiah, God is telling us about his perfect servant. The Spirit of God in the servant will reveal the truth about him—not only to Israel, but to the whole world. The servant will reveal the reality of a relationship between God and humankind. In obedience to God, the servant will witness to God’s kingdom in the world.

Baptism initiates Jesus’ ministry of bringing the kingdom of God into the world. John was preaching a baptism for the cleansing from sin, with water as the cleansing agent. But when we think in Old Testament terms, water does not just point to the flood that cleansed the world. It is also a symbol of human birth, the rescue of the people from slavery in Egypt, and their deliverance into the Promised Land. Water is the means by which we move from the kingdom of the world into the kingdom of God.

Jesus’ call to humankind is the call to follow him into the kingdom of God. The beginning of his public ministry occurs at the Jordan River with the baptism by John. Our baptism symbolizes both our acknowledgment that we are sinners and our desire to live in the kingdom and to witness to the world about its life and power. In short, through baptism we become members of the community of pilgrims who choose to follow Jesus.

Therefore, baptism is full inclusion in the Church—the community of those who are living under the blessing of God to spread that blessing to the entire world. In that manner our baptism is our ordination service. At baptism we pronounce our intention to be God’s ministers, and to live in love of God and neighbor. Furthermore, we are commissioned and empowered to go out as the body of Christ, in the power of God through the pouring out of his Spirit.

