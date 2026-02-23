Finding Your Purpose (Lent 2, Year A)

God’s Creating Hand | Fr. Lawrence Lew, OP

March 1 | Lent 2, Year A

Genesis 12:1-4a

Psalm 121

Romans 4:1-5, 13-17

John 3:1-17

The search for meaning and purpose seems to be universal. Psychologists tell us that we are wired to seek significance and security in our lives. We look for significance in every aspect of our lives—our relationships, jobs, recreational activities, affiliations, even the accumulation of wealth and power.

No matter how promising the wells of the world look for satisfying our thirst for significance, time and time again we find them empty. There must be a greater purpose for the world and for us as its citizens than can be found in a finite and material world. Therefore, to find lasting significance we need to look outside the world. And to look outside the world is to look to God.

We can know there is a God because there is order in this world, and order can only be imposed and maintained through the expenditure of energy from outside. The exquisite tuning and organization of the cosmos reveal to us that God has a purpose for the world and the people he has placed in it. It follows that if God has a purpose, then we who have been created in his image also have a purpose that is wrapped up in his purpose. The question then becomes “How do we discern our purpose?”

The discernment repeatedly revealed in Scripture is a matter of our relationship with God. He calls us by grace—and we respond by faith. Abram must choose to obey the will of the One who called him if he is to realize the promise. If Abram is to receive the promise, he must exercise the faith to go.

And that is what Abram did when God called him and promised Abram that he would sire a nation and that through him the world’s inhabitants would be blessed—which is the gospel message that they will be reconciled to God.

We all know Abram’s circumstances. He is 75 years old and married to Sarai. Considering their age, one could conclude that they will never have children. Abram is living among his family and assumes his line will continue through his nephews. Abram knows the pain of not having a son, but by this time he has come to grips with that fact and has moved on with his life. Although it is not perfect, the status quo is at least stable and predictable.

But God then speaks his word into the status quo—and that word is go. What was Abram’s initial reaction to God’s words? The Bible does not tell us, so perhaps it’s not important. Faith dictates that regardless of our specific misgivings, we are to do what God calls us to do.

We demonstrate our faith in the One who makes the promise and in the content of his promise by acting in obedience to his will. In short, we must go to find our purpose in life.

Jesus calls us through his disciples to follow him so that he might make us fishers of men. As with Abram, God’s purpose will be achieved through those who are called to go out in faith. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are to go with him and do what he does.

Our purpose is in the promise, which is the fulfillment of God’s perfect plan. We receive the promise through our obedience to the One who calls us and makes the promise. Our obedience is expressed by going with God. Only through faithful obedience to God can we realize a meaning and significance for our lives that lasts for all eternity.

Look It Up: John 3:3-8

Think About It: The kingdom citizen has as little to do with entering the kingdom of heaven as a baby has to do with being born.