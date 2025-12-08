Expectation (Advent 3, Year A)

December 14 | Advent 3, Year A

Isaiah 35:1-10

Psalm 146:4-9

or Canticle 15

or Canticle 3

James 5:7-10

Matthew 11:2-11

In a way, this season of expectation is the same in both the secular world and the Church. Christmas shopping, decorating the house, and partying are all about preparing for the event of Christmas Day. Expectations are high and the future is perceived through the sepia tones of our imaginations. “Ah, this Christmas will bring love, joy, and peace—the white fluffy snow, the fire in the fireplace, and the soul-warming cocoon of all my family members enjoying each other’s company. Christmas will be wonderful with me at the center of the festivities.” Of course, this is not reality. No wonder when Christmas departs on the afternoon of the 25th, many of us slump into some measure of depression.

In the Church, Advent gives us the hope that extends beyond the Christmas season to Jesus’ Second Coming. Yet as in the secular world, we too are vulnerable to unrealistic expectations of our own understanding or imagining that will never be fully realized.

Jesus is the unexpected Messiah, but not because he was a contradiction of prophecy. Jews rejected Jesus as their Messiah because he did not fit their expectation of who the Messiah would be. Even the 12 disciples and John the Baptist had questions about Jesus.

Both the disciples and the prophet are human beings and, although privileged to be used by God to reveal his nature and will to the world, they are fallible and weak creatures. They too see through a glass dimly when it comes to the mysteries of God, because mysteries are those truths that can only be known through revelation. Even the most open and obedient human mind cannot grasp the depths of the knowledge of God. Like Elijah, John the Baptist experienced doubt when reality turned out to be different than he understood his prophecy to reveal. Where was the judgment that the Messiah would bring—the winnowing fork separating the wheat and the chaff?

Throughout history, the people of God have had their problems with the unexpected workings of God. Even in the wilderness, the Israelites reacted to unrealized expectations by grumbling against Moses and doubting his prophetic call. Their expectations had become their god. As disciples we have the same problem with unrealized expectations. We need to remember, however, that we live in a relationship with God—not with an icon or statue. In a relationship both parties agree to be known and to know one another. In our relationship with God, to ask questions is not a lack of faith, but rather the indication that we desire to grow in our faith by coming into a greater knowledge of God.

Jesus responded to John’s question by pointing him to God’s Word. The revelation for John was that the Messiah will not come as an anointed religious leader and judge of the people, but he will come doing the acts of God and revealing his nature and will to the world. He would do what the prophets said God would do at the end times. The disciples of Jesus throughout time need to grasp his true identity and realize that he is the God who comes in the Last Days with both blessing and judgment. If we honestly ask the questions and are open to God’s answers, the mystery will be revealed. Otherwise, Jesus not fulfilling our expectations will become an impediment to our faithfulness to God and our obedience to his will. A useful beatitude would be: Blessed is the one who asks questions—and listens to God’s answers—for he will know God.

Look It Up: Isaiah 35:1-10

Think About It: According to human understanding, God does the unexpected.