Don’t Miss God’s Blessings (Advent 4, Year C)

Dec. 22 | Advent 4, Year C

Mic. 5:2-5a

Cant. 15 or Cant. 3

or Ps. 80:1-7

Heb. 10:5-10

Luke 1:39-45 (46-55)

Wonder, praise, and submission are the proper responses to the work of God in the life of the believer. When we sense God’s hand on our lives, both generally and specifically, we need to have the humility to break from our agendas and allow him to fully reveal his will to us. We should be amazed that the Creator of all there is cares enough about us to intervene in our lives. The fact that we do not deserve it should ignite in our hearts peals of thanksgiving and praise. Our realization that God intends to do something through us should lead us into an attitude of obedience and an expectation that what he has planned will be accomplished.

The humility necessary to fully experience God’s work in our lives is not a matter of denying who we are, but rather acknowledging who we really are relative to God and our neighbors. True humility is manifested in employing all our gifts and talents in the service of God, knowing that he gave them to us for that purpose. The humility of a child of God is driven by a divine self-giving love that leads us to serve God and our neighbor — to work for what is best for the kingdom and our fellow human beings. It is a humility that seeks no other result than the fulfillment of God’s will and no other reward than pleasing him. Such humility recognizes that God works through others and results in our joy at seeing others prosper in the work of the Lord, rather than responding with a spirit of envy and competition.

This is the model God presented through the prophet Micah. The ruler of God’s people will come from humble beginnings, to which he submits himself. He will shepherd the people, not according to his own will, but by the will of God. Later we will see that he will disciple others so that they might join him in the work of God. He will die caring as God cares — to reconcile humankind to God.

But God’s people must also show humility if they are to remain God’s people. The message of the prophet is that our only lasting and effective hope in the face of adversity is to be found in God. Hope is a matter of faith — being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see (Heb. 12:1). If we place our hope in our power and resources in this world, our faith is in ourselves. Such a way of life is the way of disobedience to God—the idolatry of the self. It is also the way of futility. In the case of the people in Jerusalem. Their resources alone could not measure up to those of the Assyrian army. In fact, since reliance on human power and pride is an impediment to a relationship with God, he would purge his people of such resources.

We are quick to ask “Why me?” when we experience trouble in our lives. We always want an explanation for why we became sick and our neighbor did not, or why our plans do not prosper while those of others appear to flourish. God would not have us stop asking that question under such circumstances because he cares about us.

How many of us ever ask “Why me?” when something good happens to us? When we get the promotion, the admission letter from college, the house of our dreams, the child we desire, or the recognition for a task well done, do we stop and ask God how that could be? Why not? The real and lasting joy of the gift of fulfillment is not found in the fleeting gift, but in the relationship with the Giver — the One in whom is absolute fulfillment. We are truly blessed if we can see God and the fulfillment of his will in every aspect of our lives. That takes humility.

Look It Up

Read Luke 1:46-55. Mary places her focus on the One from whom all things flow.

Think About It

To be humble is to die to oneself, and live to God. Life is his gift and not our possession.