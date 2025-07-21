Christian Prayer (Pentecost 7, Year C)

July 27 | Pentecost 7, Year C

Hos. 1:2-10 or Gen. 18:20-32

Ps. 85 or Ps. 138

Col. 2:6-15 (16-19)

Luke 11:1-13

St. Luke’s direct and concise account of the disciples’ request reveals their desire to do what was important to Jesus. The question was itself a prayer. By including John’s disciples in the question, the practice of corporate prayer is raised. In fact, the petition brings up the elements of accessibility, respect, dependence, and community that are important in Christian prayer.

Jesus begins by directing the disciples to address God as “Father.” In the families of the time, the father was the figure of authority, as well as the one responsible for the welfare of the family members. He provided for the needs of the family, and his word was final in all matters pertaining to the family. The kind of relationship each member would have with the father was dictated by the father, but above all, the father was accessible to the family members.

However, this Father is due greater respect than our earthly fathers because he is holy. This respect is not dictated by what he does, but by who he is. In our day of easy familiarity and everyone relating on a first-name basis, we risk the danger of falling into the trap of “familiarity breeds contempt.” As Father, God is accessible, but as the holy God he is not to be treated as our buddy or our equal. He is the eternal King, and our prayer should be that his sovereign reign be the ruling influence in our lives. Behind every petition to God should be our desire to know his will and align our thoughts and actions with it.

As a reflection of our unequal relationship with God, we acknowledge our dependence on him for meeting our most basic and continuous human needs. This is giving thanks to God for every meal—even before it is placed before us as we sit down at the table. It is the grateful acknowledgment of God’s love and provision in every aspect of our lives. It is the way that we are constantly reminded of God’s loving presence with us. And with that assurance we can successfully navigate the shoals of broken relationships and siren voices of temptation. We cannot forgive others on our own, nor can we keep ourselves away from temptation. Only God’s presence in our lives can save us.

We are to approach God as individuals, but also as members of a family. As a result, when we offer this prayer, we are to offer it as members of the body of Christ—the family of God. We share this prayer with all believers, so when we pray it individually, we are praying with and for the whole community.

Our boldness in prayer reflects our trust in God as our Father. The persistence with which we make our petition is also directly proportional to how strongly we desire that it be fulfilled. If we knock at God’s door in pursuit of those things that we need to live our lives according to his will, then the door will be opened—according to God’s knowledge of the best timing. The subject of such successful petitions, however, is our needs rather than our wants. Specifically, and most importantly, we should seek what we need to promote God’s kingdom in the world—to do what is right.

Our greatest need is the transforming work of the Holy Spirit in our lives. The Holy Spirit is the Spirit of Truth through whom we are taught all things and reminded of Jesus’ teachings. Only through the Spirit can we know who Jesus is and what is the will of God.

God will answer our prayers as is best for us—whether we recognize that fact or not. As our boldness in asking is a matter of faith, our recognition of his good and perfect will and his precise timing is also a manifestation of our faith. God is perfectly good, so he will only give us what is good.

Read It: Psalm 138:8

Think About It: Our motivation in prayer is that God’s will for us be accomplished.