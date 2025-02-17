Another Love (Epiphany 7, Year C)

Feb. 23 | Epiphany 7, Year C

Genesis 45:3-11, 15

Psalm 37:1-12, 41-42

1 Corinthians 15:35-38, 42-50

Luke 6:27-38

Human love is ephemeral. We fall in love quickly with anything from a walk in the park to the person of our dreams. The appearance of the object of our love, the environment in which we encounter that object, and the feelings we have at the moment of meeting — all engender emotions within us that we call love. The problem with human love is that when those same conditions change, love disappears like a puddle in the sun. That is the nature of human love because it is centered on the self. When all the superficial dross is boiled away, human love is simply a matter of how the object of my love makes me feel. That, however, is not the love we are told about in Scripture.

The love that Jesus commands us to express in our lives is truly supranatural. This love is beyond any feeling that comes to us naturally. The focus of true love is not on me, but on thee. The other person is the object of this love. In exercising this love, we are to expend ourselves to meet the needs of other people. If we make a loan to a neighbor, we are to give the money, or tool, or clothing simply because they need it. Our attitude needs to be that once it leaves our hands, it is no longer ours. In love, both our neighbor and the object belong to God.

This love is based on the love that God has shown us. God is sovereign and does not need us or gain anything by even allowing us to exist, let alone our having a relationship with him. As a result, there cannot be anything self-serving about God’s love. God’s love is not an emotion — a good or warm feeling that God has when he thinks of us — because God’s love is not emotional but rational. Love is the essence of God.

The supreme illustration of God’s love as an enacted love is found in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” We learn that God’s love was manifested in his giving for the good of everyone, regardless of whether they chose to receive the gift. “But God demonstrates his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8).

The love of God was revealed to us through his actions. Those actions are taken for our good and without any expectation of return. Love at its heart is an act of grace. It is not dependent upon the worthiness of its target, but simply the need of those on whom it is lavished. In addition, the quality of love is not measured by its effect upon the recipient, but rather on the intent of the lover. Love is not expressed, however, as a kind thought or good feeling toward another. It is an action taken for the best of the neighbor. If we want to love, then we must act. If we wait until we “feel” love before putting love into action, then it is unlikely we will ever get around to loving. The rational nature of love is revealed by the fact that if we continue to act in love toward other people, we will ultimately find ourselves feeling love for them. Thus, it is not impossible for us to love our enemies or those who persecute us. In fact, love has nothing to do with liking someone. To love is to practice doing what is best for the other person — without any expectation of personal return.

Look It Up: 1 John 4:7-12

Think About It: How can I do what is best for God?