Daily Devotional • December 26

St. Stephen, Deacon & Martyr

Psalm 30

1 I will extol you, O Lord, for you have drawn me up

and did not let my foes rejoice over me.

2 O Lord my God, I cried to you for help,

and you have healed me.

3 O Lord, you brought up my soul from Sheol,

restored me to life from among those gone down to the Pit.

4 Sing praises to the Lord, O you his faithful ones,

and give thanks to his holy name.

5 For his anger is but for a moment;

his favor is for a lifetime.

Weeping may linger for the night,

but joy comes with the morning.

6 As for me, I said in my prosperity,

“I shall never be moved.”

7 By your favor, O Lord,

you had established me as a strong mountain;

you hid your face;

I was dismayed.

8 To you, O Lord, I cried,

and to the Lord I made supplication:

9 “What profit is there in my death,

if I go down to the Pit?

Will the dust praise you?

Will it tell of your faithfulness?

10 Hear, O Lord, and be gracious to me!

O Lord, be my helper!”

11 You have turned my mourning into dancing;

you have taken off my sackcloth

and clothed me with joy,

12 so that my soul may praise you and not be silent.

O Lord my God, I will give thanks to you forever.

Meditation

Today, we celebrate St. Stephen, the church’s first martyr and one of our first deacons. Deacons have long held a special role in caring for the neediest among us. In fact, when Stephen and the other deacons were originally chosen for service, it was because there were widows among them who didn’t have enough to eat. These widows needed extra attention and care, and the deacons made sure they weren’t neglected. Nowadays, deacons continue to tend to the sick, the poor, and other vulnerable people of all kinds.

In today’s Psalm, we read a prayer of thanksgiving for recovery from a grave affliction. The Psalmist says, “I cried to you for help, and you have healed me,” and, in a famous line, “You have turned my mourning into dancing.” As someone with firsthand experience of going from radical illness to radical health, I have sung these words in my own heart. It’s wonderful to feel deeply cared for, by God directly or via the people he puts in our lives. Anytime this happens, it’s worth pausing and giving thanks.

Recovery from affliction also serves as an opportunity to remain open to the possibility of helping someone else. Maybe you feel a call to an official role of servanthood in the church and want to reach out to your priest to learn more about becoming a deacon. Or maybe, you want to imitate St. Stephen in other ways, offering a listening ear to a friend, paying for someone’s groceries, giving a donation to your local homeless shelter. All of us are called to imitate St. Stephen’s servanthood, which is, ultimately, an imitation of Jesus Christ himself.

Elizabeth Hamilton’s writing has appeared in the Dallas Museum of Art, Southern Humanities Review, and Texas Monthly. She has an MFA from Seattle Pacific University. Find her work at elizabethannehamilton.com

♱

