With Open Hearts

Daily Devotional • July 30

47 When evening came, the boat was out on the sea, and he was alone on the land. 48 When he saw that they were straining at the oars against an adverse wind, he came toward them early in the morning, walking on the sea. He intended to pass them by. 49 But when they saw him walking on the sea, they thought it was a ghost and cried out, 50 for they all saw him and were terrified. But immediately he spoke to them and said, “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid.” 51 Then he got into the boat with them, and the wind ceased. And they were utterly astounded, 52 for they did not understand about the loaves, but their hearts were hardened. 53 When they had crossed over, they came to land at Gennesaret and moored the boat. 54 When they got out of the boat, people at once recognized him 55 and rushed about that whole region and began to bring the sick on mats to wherever they heard he was. 56 And wherever he went, into villages or cities or farms, they laid the sick in the marketplaces and begged him that they might touch even the fringe of his cloak, and all who touched it were healed.

After feeding the five thousand, Jesus sends the disciples ahead by boat while he stays behind to pray. The disciples row against strong winds and struggle to make progress across the sea. As they strain at the oars, Jesus walks out toward them to reassure them, literally walking on the water as if it were solid ground.

But instead of being comforted, the disciples are terrified by his two-footed miracle. He tries to help them see that he is not a ghost. He can walk on water and multiply fish because he is the son of God. He even echoes God’s self-revelation as the great “I am” in Exodus by saying, “It is I.”

He gets into the boat. The wind dies down. The miracle is clear. But the text offers a haunting line: “They were utterly astounded, for they did not understand about the loaves, but their hearts were hardened.”

The disciples had just seen Jesus multiply five loaves and two fish to feed thousands. They had watched him heal, cast out demons, and raise the dead. Yet they still didn’t understand. They still couldn’t see clearly. Their hearts remained closed.

It’s easy to judge them from a distance. But how often have we, too, experienced something extraordinary, only to rationalize it away? How often has God moved powerfully in our lives, but we’ve explained it with circumstance, science, or coincidence? Like the disciples, we may need more than one miracle to truly see. And Jesus, with patience and compassion, keeps revealing himself until we do.



Pieter Valk is a licensed professional counselor, the director of EQUIP, and cofounder of the Nashville Family of Brothers, an ecumenically Christian brotherhood for men called to vocational singleness.