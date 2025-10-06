With Great Freedom Comes Great Responsibility

Daily Devotional • October 6
A Reading from 1 Corinthians 10:14-11:1
14 Therefore, my beloved, flee from the worship of idols. 15 I speak as to sensible people; judge for yourselves what I say. 16 The cup of blessing that we bless, is it not a sharing in the blood of Christ? The bread that we break, is it not a sharing in the body of Christ? 17 Because there is one bread, we who are many are one body, for we all partake of the one bread. 18 Consider the people of Israel: Are not those who eat the sacrifices partners in the altar? 19 What do I imply, then? That food sacrificed to idols is anything or that an idol is anything? 20 No, I imply that what they sacrifice, they sacrifice to demons and not to God. I do not want you to be partners with demons.21 You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You cannot partake of the table of the Lord and the table of demons. 22 Or are we provoking the Lord to jealousy? Are we stronger than he?
23 “All things are permitted,” but not all things are beneficial. “All things are permitted,” but not all things build up. 24 Do not seek your own advantage but that of the other. 25 Eat whatever is sold in the meat market without raising any question on the ground of conscience, 26 for “the earth and its fullness are the Lord’s.” 27 If an unbeliever invites you to a meal and you are disposed to go, eat whatever is set before you without raising any question on the ground of conscience. 28 But if someone says to you, “This has been offered in sacrifice,” then do not eat it, out of consideration for the one who informed you and for the sake of conscience— 29 I mean the other’s conscience, not your own. For why should my freedom be subject to the judgment of someone else’s conscience? 30 If I partake with thankfulness, why should I be denounced because of that for which I give thanks?
31 So, whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God. 32 Give no offense to Jews or to Greeks or to the church of God, 33 just as I try to please everyone in everything I do, not seeking my own advantage but that of many, so that they may be saved.
1 Be imitators of me, as I am of Christ.
Meditation
“All things are permitted, but not all things are beneficial. All things are permitted, but not all things build up… [So] whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.”
Paul’s audience, being Christians, are no longer bound by the Old Testament dietary and purity laws. However, Paul urges them to use careful discernment—just because something is permitted does not mean that it is good. This is broadly true in our day to day lives. Our freedom comes with great responsibility. In all of our actions, we are called to be ever-mindful of our motivation (are we doing it for the glory of God?), and the consequences of our choices (is it beneficial? will it build up?). Paul’s advice exemplifies the Great Commandment: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind [and] you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matt 22:37-39) Living out the Great Commandment “with all your mind” requires that we live in a state of constant discernment, being attuned to our motivations and the consequences of our actions.
Consider the many, little decisions we make every day that impact the planet and its ecosystems. By being loving stewards of God’s good creation—caring for and protecting it in the way that we choose to live our lives—we honor God and we contribute to the flourishing of our neighbors around the world and future generations. We mustn’t be discouraged by the smallness of the impact any one of us can have. In the words of Saint Mother Teresa, “we can do small things with great love.” And it is all to our own good. Living gently on this earth—expressing our love for God and neighbor through our love for creation—contributes to our own healing and flourishing, as God is revealed to us in nature: “Ever since the creation of the world [God’s] eternal power and divine nature, invisible though they are, have been understood and seen through the things he has made.” (Romans 1:20) Thanks be to God.
Monica Coakley is an Assisting Priest at Luminous Parish in Franklin, TN and also provides pastoral care to men on Tennessee’s death row. She lives with her family on a small farm and hoards books and yarn.
